Jujutsu Kaisen: Uraume and Sukuna's relationship, explained

Many Jujutsu Kaisen fans often ask the question "What was Uraume to Sukuna?" because the final chapters of the series revealed that there was something between these two characters. It is because the final chapter of the manga depicted that Sukuna had a degree of trust and appreciation for Uraume, which surprised a lot of readers.

Uraume was the first and only person to accept and like Sukuna as a person in his life in Jujutsu Kaisen and vice versa. This eventually led them to building a very tight friendship. However, it is also worth pointing out that the story introduced the concept of their close relationship very late into the manga, with Uraume mostly working solely as his servant before that revelation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

What is Uraume to Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen? Dynamic explained

It was established early in the series that Uraume was working with Kenjaku and the other Curses, which led to him finding Ryomen Sukuna during the mayhem of the Shibuya Incident arc. Throughout the story, he was the servant of the King of Curses during the days of the Heian era, hence why they were speaking so comfortably when they reunited.

When Yorozu was seen talking with Sukuna during events of the Culling Games arc, there was a small flashback of the Heian era where Uraume was taking care of Sukuna. However, the details of their relationship were never fully explained, such as how they end up working together and why the King of Curses didn't dispose of him as he did with other people.

Moreover, when looking back in hindsight, there was a scene where Satoru Gojo, after the escaping the Prison Realm, delivered a massive hit on Uraume and Sukuna was totally unfazed by this action. When considering what was revealed at the tail end of the story, this reaction seemed rather inconsistent with his characterization.

How Jujutsu Kaisen's final chapters recontextualize their relationship, explored

The main reason why several Jujutsu Kaisen fans wonder about Uraume and Sukuna's dynamic is because the final chapter of the manga featured Ryomen Sukuna talking in the afterlife to Mahito. During the events of that discussion, the King of Curses mentioned how he had the choice of two paths in life and he chose the one where Uraume was, heading to the unknown with the latter.

Moreover, author Gege Akutami released extra content for the final volume of the series, featuring a small flashback of the Heian era where Sukuna found a young Uraume, whose ice-based abilities froze many people. The King of Curses took an interest in his abilities to keep his food cold and this also depicted that Uraume was never scared of his peculiar appearance, leading to the connection they shared ever since.

Final thoughts

It is understandable that Jujutsu Kaisen fans ask about the bond between Uraume and Sukuna, when considering how little content the manga provided regarding their relationship. However, it is clear that Uraume was very special to Ryomen Sukuna, to the point that most people can assume that he was the only meaningful connection in the life of the King of Curses.

