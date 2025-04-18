This Jujutsu Kaisen character has the series' best Reverse Cursed Technique feats (& it isn't Gojo)

Jujutsu Kaisen fans tend to put Satoru Gojo at the upper echelons of sorcery in every single metric of the series, which makes a lot of sense given his feats across the story. However, when it comes to the Reverse Cursed Technique that helps with the healing process, there is no denying that Kinji Hakari is better than the powerful sorcerer in that regard.

It has been mentioned by the fans of Jujutsu Kaisen that Hakari's Reverse Cursed Technique can't withstand attacks such as Sukuna's Cleave and Dismantle or Gojo's Red and Blue, but that isn't the case. During his clashes against Hajime Kashimo and Uraume, Hakari displays a degree of this ability that makes him the best user because of his feats.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Explaining why Hakari is a better Reverse Cursed Technique user than Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen

Hakari as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

When Kinji Hakari uses his Domain Expansion, Idle Death Gamble, he can hit the "jackpot" and unlock his Unkillable Mode, which is based on the usage of the Reverse Cursed Technique. While some may argue that the strongest in the series, such as Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo, could unleash an attack that could destroy him before healing but the power of his technique is faster than lightning.

As shown during his battle against Hajime Kashimo in the Culling Games arc, the latter used lightning-based attacks, a degree of speed that not even the strongest of the series can reach. Therefore, if Hakari's Reverse Cursed Technique managed to heal his brain fast enough so he could keep on fighting, then it means he can probably overcome most attacks.

There is a very good chance that Yuki Tsukumo's black hole against Kenjaku could take down most characters in the series, including Hakari, with the villain only surviving by the plot convenience, that is Kaori Itadori's Cursed Technique. However, when considering the speed of Hakari's healing abilities, he is very likely to surpass Gojo in that regard.

The rise and fall of Hakari's character

Hakari as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It is clear that the character of Kinji Hakari created a lot of hype when he was first introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen since he was heralded as one of the brightest prospects in sorcery and his charismatic personality also helped as well. His initial battle with Kashimo certainly helped in that aspect, as the usage of his Domain Expansion was particularly impressive. But the character was put on the back burner as the story progressed.

It is during the events of the Shinjuku Showdown arc where Hakari's character didn't really influence the events of the story beyond holding off Uraume for their battle. However, author Gege Akutami never gave these two characters the chance to show themselves in combat, making their conclusion appear as one of the many disappointments of the story as a whole.

Final thoughts

When compared to other Jujutsu Kaisen characters including Satoru Gojo, Kinji Hakari could very well be the best Reverse Cursed Technique user in the entire series. It is because his ability to heal or recover fast.

