Are Geto and Kenjaku the same in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen's beginning raises the question "Are Geto and Kenjaku the same?" because of the way that author Gege Akutami presents this situation and how it plays out. For the most part, the first half of the series doesn't provide a direct answer, and fans have to come up with their own theories, especially considering the role of Suguru Geto during the initial volume 0.

Geto and Kenjaku are not the same person, and the latter took over the former's body after Satoru Gojo killed him in Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0. Hence, it makes sense that they look quite similar, adding an element of mystery to the story. This revelation is rather divisive, as some people feel one character is superior to the other.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

How Kenjaku took over Geto's body, explained

Suguru Geto as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

As per the events of the series in chronological order, the Hidden Inventory arc shows Suguru Geto losing his sanity after the death of Riko Amanai and becoming a Jujutsu terrorist for many years. He is ultimately stopped by Yuta Okkotsu during the events of volume 0 and is eventually murdered by his longtime friend, Satoru Gojo, although the latter didn't cremate his body.

That is how Kenjaku, thanks to his Cursed Technique, managed to take over Geto's body and use his Cursed Spirit Manipulation to fulfill his merger plan in the main storyline. It was a perfect scenario that relied on the events of the aforementioned Hidden Inventory arc since Toji Fushiguro's intervention created an opening for the centuries-old sorcerer.

Moreover, the character of Kenjaku is seen in the first arcs of the series, working alongside Mahito and the rest of the main Curses, although the story never truly confirms who he is until the events of the Shibuya Incident arc. He is seen with a scar on his forehead, which fans now know is the symbol of Kenjaku having taken over a person's body.

Why Kenjaku pretended to be Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

Kenjaku as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

A major reason why people watching or reading Jujutsu Kaisen ask "Are Geto and Kenjaku the same?" is that Kenjaku is referred to as Geto when talking to Mahito and the other Curses during the first arc. Even more important than that is the fact that the centuries-old sorcerer never corrects him, meaning that he wants to be perceived that way, which comes to full fruition during the Shibuya Incident arc.

Kenjaku uses Geto's body and voice to distract Gojo at Shibuya and seal him within the Prison Realm, which also highlights that other people don't know who he is. The only one who seemed to know that he wasn't Geto is Choso, who calls him out as Norotoshi Kamo, highlighting how he took over other bodies in the past.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen does answer the question "Are Geto and Kenjaku the same?" and confirms they are two different individuals, but the latter simply took over the former's body thanks to his Cursed Technique. Moreover, Kenjaku also makes use of this appearance to deceive people around him, especially when it comes to dealing with Satoru Gojo.

