Kenjaku is more of a plot device than a character, and it's his biggest flaw in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen has been criticized heavily for its conclusion and for the fact that author Gege Akutami didn't handle several plot points, leaving a lot of characters underdeveloped. In that regard, the biggest example is Kenjaku's role in the story and how he ultimately worked more as a plot device than a character.

Despite being one of the two final villains in Jujutsu Kaisen and the one who started the most crucial plot points, little of Kenjaku's character is fleshed out and developed. It is a running issue with many elements of the story, but when considering the influence that this individual has in the manga, the description of him as a plot device might be accurate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining why Kenjaku is more of a plot device than a character in Jujutsu Kaisen

Kenjaku as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

Kenjaku is a major player when it comes to moving the story forward, but his lack of development or fleshing out ends up making him a bit of a plot device. This is quite clear throughout the series since every moment where author Gege Akutami had the chance to give context to his actions and motivations, he decided to ignore it.

A very good example of this is how Kenjaku doesn't have a proper backstory, and he is simply an evil sorcerer who has lived for centuries because of his Cursed Technique, but this doesn't help since his motivation is quite surface-level. Moreover, the fact he suffered an underwhelming death after a fight against a character with such a small role in the story, Takaba, is something that fans are still mourning.

This is also coupled with the fact that it is Kenjaku who births the protagonist, Yuji Itadori, and uses Ryomen Sukuna's heritage for that mission, finding the reincarnation of the latter's twin brother, Jin and latter retconned into Wasuke in the supplementary material. However, none of this is genuinely explored, especially when it comes to Kenjaku, making this connection feel rather hollow and even somewhat pointless beyond moving the plot forward.

Kenjaku highlights the problems of the series

The different bodies Kenjaku had in the series (Image via MAPPA and Shueisha).

Kenjaku serves as a prime example of how Jujutsu Kaisen failed to deliver when it mattered in terms of storytelling, with the series establishing and promising multiple characters and plot points that didn't go anywhere. As mentioned earlier, the connection between this villain and Yuji Itadori is a very good case since this is never explored and doesn't influence the protagonist in terms of his development.

In the case of Kenjaku, there were also issues with his Merger plan, which were never given the gravitas and threat levels it deserved. The entire point of Kenjaku's plan, the element pushing the story, was his motivation to create the Merger. Still, the series itself doesn't give it the dramatic nature that it deserves, feeling underwhelming as Sukuna became the main focus.

Moreover, Jujutsu Kaisen also presents some elements regarding Kenjaku's actions, such as his collaboration with the United States government or his final words of his will being passed on. It is a waste of someone who was one of the most prominent villains in the series but didn't have the writing and development that comes with it.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen has become rather infamous in the manga and anime community for not developing most plot points and characters, with Kenjaku being the best example. In that regard, the perception that he is a plot device makes a lot of sense.

