Fans say latest viral Jujutsu Kaisen fanart of Nobara is "absolutely Kugisaki behavior"

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are known for having a very active community, and this was proven once again when an X user named @guirgaleo posted a fanart of Nobara Kugisaki, with some fans commenting that it was "absolutely Kugisaki behavior". This illustration depicts the character in a more cartoon-like style and manages to capture different aspects of her comic relief elements, something that many fans have praised.

There is no denying that Nobara has become a rather controversial topic in the Jujutsu Kaisen community because of the way she was handled by author Gege Akutami, but she is fairly beloved for her personality. A good example of this is the fact that there are a lot of artists who still make illustrations of the character and receive a lot of praise, with this example being a very good one.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted.

The Jujutsu Kaisen community celebrates the most recent Nobara Kugisaki fan illustration

As mentioned, an X user named @guirgaleo made an illustration of Nobara Kugisaki, which got a very positive reception from the fandom. It features the character of author Gege Akutami's hit manga series in a more cartoon-like style while also capturing the different traits of her personality that have endeared her to the community throughout the years.

There is a consensus in the fandom that Akutami ultimately wasted Nobara's character, a running issue with several people in this manga's cast. However, that doesn't stop the fans from loving her and holding her in high regard, hence why there are a lot of artists still doing illustrations and amazing the community.

Furthermore, this highlights that, while this Weekly Shonen Jump manga didn't have the best of conclusions, there is still an active fandom that is celebrating their favorite series. This has been quite notorious in recent months, especially after the disappointing path that the story took in the grand scheme of things.

More reactions online

The issues surrounding Nobara's character and how she was handled in Jujutsu Kaisen are not exclusive to her since, as mentioned earlier, these problems plague most of the cast. However, once she was seemingly murdered by Mahito during the Shibuya Incident arc, there were many hoping she would return, while others thought that her death was a major turning point for the series and an important character moment for the protagonist, Yuji Itadori.

Sadly, Akutami's decision didn't please either camp since Nobara returned from her coma at the eleventh hour in the final battle and provided an assist for Yuji to defeat Ryomen Sukuna once and for all. It was a moment that was strongly rejected by the community since her character was wasted for most of the series and returned for what could be considered a deus ex machina, although that didn't stop the fans from showing love to her through fan art.

"You captured her essence so well, love it," someone said.

"Dang you nailed her character down petty well," another person said.

"This is extremely expressive and fun, I love this Every doodle here feels in character and Kugisaki would be proud!" someone else said.

Overall, it was an illustration that made a lot of buzz in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom and shows that there is still a lot of love for the character of Nobara.

