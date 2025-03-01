Megumi's Domain Expansion, not Cursed Technique, may have been his true potential in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen has become quite known for wasting the potential of several characters, and Megumi Fushiguro has become the flagship example of that, to the point of earning the nickname "Potential Man" by the anime community. A great example of this potential is his Domain Expansion and how its complete version could have been the full extent of his power.

The full power of Megumi's Domain Expansion, Chimera Shadow Garden, was never shown in Jujutsu Kaisen. The territory of this ability displays what looks like two vertebrae, but what they do has never been confirmed. Therefore, there can be a lot of theories regarding what this Domain could do, and it is very likely that it would be associated with the character's Cursed Technique.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining the potential ability of Megumi's Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen

Megumi as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

In the series, the few times Megumi Fushiguro used his Domain Expansion, Chimera Shadow Garden, it showed two vertebrae as the basis of its incomplete form. So, there is a possibility that it could be connected to his Shikigami when considering the number of ribs that a person has connected to the vertebrae (mostly 10-12).

Some fans have theorized that this Domain could have Megumi's Shikigami uniting with a new being, much like what Ryomen Sukuna did with the Agito creature when fighting Satoru Gojo. Moreover, the name of the Domain has the word "Chimera," which is related to the union of living beings, thus making a lot of sense with this theory.

Domain Expansions are usually connected with the user's personality or fighting style, so it makes sense that Megumi's version would be related to his Shikigami. After, the bulk of his fighting style centered around them and there is also supplementary material by author Gege Akutami where he states that he feels great sadness when one of them is killed in combat.

More details about this theory, explored

Megumi about to summon Mahoraga in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

A significant detail that needs to be considered is that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga puts great emphasis on Megumi's potential, which is why Sukuna wanted his body to begin with. When considering this, the idea that his Domain Expansion could be connected to the full extent of the Shikigami's power, perhaps even including Mahoraga, would make a lot of sense.

It has been established that Mahoraga has never been tamed, so there is an argument to be made that this Domain Expansion could have been a path to achieve that goal.

Perhaps the full form of Megumi's Domain would have been a fully formed Shikigami, made out of every single one the character can access, thus giving him the ability to achieve something no one else in the Zen'in clan did before him, although this is mere speculation.

Final thoughts

The full potential of Megumi Fushiguro is one of the biggest frustrations of the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, as Gege Akutami never managed to give them that. The series not showing his complete Domain will probably go down as the biggest evidence that this character could have given so much more to the story as a whole.

