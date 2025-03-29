Do Mai and Yorozu have the same technique in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced various unique cursed techniques, but there are some characters who have similar abilities with different modifications. Mai Zenin and Yorozu are two such sorcerers whose techniques might look alike at first blush.

With their different histories and skill sets, it's understandable that one would question whether they contain the same power or if there are inherent differences between them.

Yes, both Mai and Yorozu share the same Cursed Technique named Construction, but with distinct differences. Construction enables the user to create objects out of nothing, as opposed to those created inside a Domain, which would instantly disappear when it breaks down. Whatever is made stays forever, but the technique uses up a huge amount of cursed energy, so it's not very efficient.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Similarities of Mai and Yorozu's Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen

Mai Zenin as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Mai Zenin and Yorozu both inherit the Construction Technique, which enables them to construct objects out of nothing. The technique utilizes cursed energy to create solid matter and is, therefore, a rare and special technique in Jujutsu Kaisen. Objects made using this technique do not disappear once the fight is over, unlike the ones made within a Domain Expansion.

Another significant similarity is the huge energy cost. Both Mai and Yorozu are burdened by the inefficiency of the technique since Construction uses an abnormal amount of cursed energy. This disadvantage makes them use the ability conservatively since overuse results in harsh physical repercussions.

Maki holding Split Soul Katana (Image via Shueisha)

Even though they both had issues with energy usage, the two sorcerers managed to utilize Construction in combat effectively. Mai used it creatively to generate an additional bullet for her revolver, surprising her enemies.

Yorozu, on the other hand, generated high-tech weapons and armor, taking her fighting capability to the fullest. Their capacity to produce highly resistant objects demonstrates their control over Construction.

Moreover, both the sorcerers depended on their knowledge of materials to refine their products. Yorozu was able to copy the characteristics of different elements, and Mai was aware of the need for accuracy in crafting cursed bullets and weapons. This knowledge helped make their method more potent.

Differences in Mai and Yorozu's Cursed Techniques

Yorozu's Liquid Metal (Image via Shueisha)

Regardless of sharing the Construction ability, Mai and Yorozu use it in completely different ways. Mai’s version is highly restricted, while Yorozu’s is far more advanced. Mai has a low cursed energy reserve, limiting her to creating only a single bullet per day. Yorozu, on the other hand, has an abundant cursed energy pool. This pool allows her to construct complex and powerful weapons without hesitation.

Yorozu also pushes Construction past mere objects. She creates a liquid metal construct that serves as both weapon and armor. This unique material conforms to her will, changing into offensive and defensive implements as necessary. Mai, on the other hand, never achieved a point where she could create anything more than small-scale objects because of her energy constraints.

True Sphere by Yorozu (Image via Shueisha)

The other major distinction is their approach to combat. Mai employs Construction as a supporting technique, using firearms and external weapons to make up for her lack of cursed energy. Yorozu, on the other hand, converts Construction into a main weapon, creating battle-capable constructs that augment her combat skills. Her mecha-like armor gives her an almost invincible defense, something Mai can never attain.

In addition, Yorozu's mastery of the technique allows her to replicate biological aspects in her armor, such as insect wings and stingers. This is a much higher level of Construction than Mai is capable of. Yorozu's experience and creativity take the technique to new levels, showing that with enough cursed energy and information, Construction can rival some of the strongest techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Final thoughts

Mai and Yorozu both have the same Cursed Technique, Construction, but they use it differently. Mai has low cursed energy and only makes small objects such as bullets. Yorozu has enormous cursed energy. She builds advanced weapons and armor.

Her liquid metal construct boosts both offense and defense. Mai uses external weapons, but Yorozu brings Construction into her core strength. Yorozu's prowess demonstrates that one's cursed energy decides the ultimate potential of a technique in Jujutsu Kaisen.

