What is Jujutsu Kaisen about? The series' overarching plot, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen is an enthralling anime and manga series by Gege Akutami that revolves around curses and malevolent spirits born from human fears and negative emotions. The story centers on Yuji Itadori, a high school student who finds himself unwillingly drawn into a battle against these curses. In order to protect his friends and the world from their dangerous influence, Yuji ingests a potent curse, unlocking supernatural abilities within himself.

He then joins forces with Tokyo Jujutsu High, an organization committed to exorcising these curses. The series explores dark themes, featuring thrilling battles and exploring the consequences of wielding such remarkable powers. With its blend of horror, action, and elements of the supernatural, Jujutsu Kaisen offers a captivating and intense viewing experience.

Yuji Itadori and other key characters' evolution throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen series

Cast of Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori serves as the main character in Jujutsu Kaisen. He is portrayed as a compassionate and altruistic person with a strong regard for human life. Initially, Yuji appears to be an ordinary high school student until his life takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently ingests a cursed artifact housing Sukuna's finger, who is the all-powerful King of Curse­s. This grants Yuji extraordinary abilities but also exposes him to significant dangers.

Throughout the se­ries, Yuji has experienced significant growth and development. He has honed his skills as a Jujutsu Sorcere­r, becoming more powerful and adept. Additionally, he has successfully learned to control Sukuna's formidable power.

However, what truly sets Yuji apart is his unwavering commitment to his fundamental principles, even in the face of immense challenges. He maintains his kind and selfless nature, remaining willing to risk his own life in order to protect those around him.

Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo are three key characters in Jujutsu Kaisen who share deep connections with the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. As the series progresses, these characters undergo significant growth, and their roles become integral to driving the plot forward successfully.

Megumi's transformation has been remarkable. From being stoic and distant, he has evolved into a confident and compassionate leader. He now values trust and relies on his teammates, forging strong bonds with his shikigami. Similarly, Nobara has undergone significant growth. Once tough and independent, she now demonstrates care and support for her friends.

She has learned to be more open and trusting with her teammates, developing a deep affection for Yuji and Megumi. Lastly, Gojo has experienced a profound change as well. Previously laid-back and carefree, he now takes his role as a mentor seriously, investing in the growth of his students. He is even prepared to make sacrifices in order to protect them.

A brief overview of the plot

Key characters from the Jujutsu Kaisen series (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen is an action-packed dark fantasy series that follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, harmful and deadly spirits known as Curse­s manifest from negative emotions and thoughts. To combat this threat, a specialized group called Jujutsu Sorcerers undergoes rigorous training to banish these Curse­s and safeguard the innocent.

Yuji Itadori, an ordinary high school student with exceptional physical strength, consumes a finger of Ryomen Sukuna, which is considered to be an extremely cursed object. He does this to protect Megumi Fushiguro, who is a Jujutsu Sorcere­r. Despite sharing his body with Sukuna, Yuji manages to maintain control and decides to join Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College in order to undergo training as a Jujutsu Sorce­rer.

Yuji Itadori as shown in anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Yuji faces the dangers of the Jujutsu Kaisen world, filled with powerful Curse­s, rival sorcerers, and personal obstacles. With the support of friends and mentors, he is determined to protect the innocent and defe­at Sukuna. The series explores themes of morality, the power of friendship, and the indomitable human spirit in overcoming immense challenges.

