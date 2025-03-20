How does Kenjaku’s domain work? Womb Profusion in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced several strong Domain Expansions, each of which is indicative of its user's cursed technique. The domains are an unavoidable effect and thus difficult to counter. Some, such as Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine, lack a barrier, radiating their influence freely. Kenjaku's Domain Expansion, Womb Profusion, is along the same line but remains mysterious.

Womb Profusion appears as a grotesque tower of cursed spirit-like faces piled on top of one another. Its can't-miss attack has an explosive power akin to Maximum: Uzumaki, but its precise mechanics are unknown.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the manga/anime.

How does Kenjaku’s domain work in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Womb Profusion (Image via Shueisha)

Kenjaku's Domain Expansion, Womb Profusion, is one of the creepiest in Jujutsu Kaisen. It appears as a massive towering structure composed of merged cursed spirits. At the foundation are four bald spirits with markings resembling eyes on their shoulders.

On top of these are millions of cursed spirit heads stacked, many of which have open mouths. Stitches and branch-like protrusions adorn flesh-like masses furthering its grotesque appearance. The domain is an eerie totem, representing Kenjaku's command of cursed methods.

Womb Profusion works in the same way as Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine. It does not create a standard barrier but extends directly into the surrounding area. This makes it very hard to counter through standard means.

Kenjaku using Maximum Uzumaki (Image via MAPPA)

The guaranteed-hit effect of the domain releases an explosion with force equal to Maximum: Uzumaki. Anyone within its range is immediately hit with crushing power. The nature of the attack, however, is unknown.

As compared to other domains, Womb Profusion is quite resistant to countermeasures. It cannot be easily dismantled because it is open. Even Tengen, one of the most knowledgeable characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, found it hard to destroy it.

Yuki Tsukumo's Simple Domain was wiped out as soon as she used it, indicating the power of Kenjaku's method. The ease with which his domains can be erased is an indication of his thorough understanding of barrier techniques.

Yuki Tsukumo using Simple Domain (Image via Shueisha)

Regardless of being overwhelming, Womb Profusion is not entirely invulnerable. Tengen weakened it by focusing on the edges of the guaranteed-hit zone instead of the domain itself.

This implies that the domain is resilient against direct interference but perhaps vulnerable in certain areas. But very few sorcerers are skilled enough to take advantage of such weaknesses.

Kenjaku's Womb Profusion is a demonstration of his expertise in cursed energy and barrier skills. Its absence of a clear boundary makes it one of the most difficult domains to defend against. The explosive guaranteed-hit effect also increases its deadliness. With this skill, Kenjaku is one of the most dangerous threats in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Final thoughts

Kenjaku's Womb Profusion is arguably the most frightening Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen. Its horrific shape shows his dominance over cursed techniques. The openness of the domain makes it almost impossible to disassemble, and its guaranteed-hit ability is devastating.

Even sorcerers as strong as Tengen and Yuki were at a loss against it. But it is not completely invulnerable, as hitting the edges of the attack zone can render it weaker. However, regardless of this, very few were able to counter it.

