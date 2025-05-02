Jujutsu Kaisen: 10 anime characters who can overpower Mahoraga's adaptation and defeat him

Mahoraga was introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen as the final trump card of the Ten Shadows Technique—an invincible shikigami that could adapt to any attack. His survival from domain expansions, regeneration from fatal injuries, and adaptation to cursed techniques make him far superior to most exorcists and sorcerers.

Ad

However, within the larger universe of anime, some anime characters possess abilities so absolute or shattered that even Mahoraga's ability to adapt would lose its edge. These characters either bypass the adaptation altogether or eliminate Mahoraga before he can adapt. From reality-warping to concept-erasing, the following 10 anime characters can overpower Mahoraga's adaptation and defeat him.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

Ad

Trending

Giorno Giovanna and 9 other anime characters who can overpower the adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahoraga and defeat him

1) Giorno Giovanna (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Giorno Giovanna as seen in anime (Image via David Production)

Mahoraga's adaptability makes him a nightmare to most of his opponents in Jujutsu Kaisen, but Gold Experience Requiem is bound by a different set of rules. Instead of overpowering Mahoraga using brute strength or speed, Giorno cancels out cause-and-effect itself. As soon as Mahoraga attempts to adapt or counterattack, Gold Experience Requiem reverts the action—making each attempt worthless.

Ad

Even if Mahoraga continues to evolve indefinitely, Giorno's Stand keeps him in a loop where nothing he does ever actually occurs. Against such an ability, Mahoraga just doesn't have a way to win. Giorno Giovanna is one of the anime characters who can overwhelm Mahoraga's adaptation and beat him.

2) Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

Meruem as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Mahoraga's adaptability makes him far superior in the majority of fights, but he would find it difficult to fare well against a fighter like Meruem from Hunter x Hunter. As opposed to the majority of combatants, Meruem does not use flashy moves or abilities that can be defended against—his prowess is born out of instinct, intelligence, and swift evolution during combat.

Ad

Even without Nen, his strength and velocity alone would strain Mahoraga before it would have a chance to catch up. Add on his post-rose evolution, and Mahoraga wouldn't live long enough to keep pace. Meruem is among the anime characters capable of overwhelming the adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahoraga.

3) Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is not particularly renowned for overwhelming supernatural attacks, but Monkey D. Luffy's peak capabilities in Gear 5 violate conventional combat rules entirely. Luffy can warp reality around himself in Toon Force-like physics—stretching the world around him, reconstructing his own body without constraint, and even bending intangible forces like lightning.

Ad

Mahoraga is strong at adaptation, but this is dependent on understanding and adapting to steady patterns of attack in Jujutsu Kaisen. Luffy's unpredictable, cartoon-driven way of fighting is based on imagination and not on mechanics, so it is basically impossible for Mahoraga to adapt in time. Luffy is among the anime characters capable of overwhelming Mahoraga's adaptation.

4) Kaguya Otsutsuki (Naruto Shippuden)

Kaguya Otsutsuki as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Even within Naruto Shippuden's Otsutsuki clan, which is full of powerful members, Kaguya is unique because of her almost godlike mastery over chakra and dimensions. Mahoraga's power is in adapting to methods, but Kaguya doesn't work on repeating the same action. She changes entire dimensions during battle, rendering adaptation useless before it can even set in.

Ad

Her Truth-Seeking Orbs destroy matter at a conceptual level, something that Mahoraga cannot overcome in Jujutsu Kaisen. With instantaneous regeneration, space-warping maneuvers, and the capacity to fight without pattern, Kaguya would overwhelm him before he could even fully adapt.

5) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Saitama may come from a world filled with absurd comedy and exaggerated battles, but the strength he wields is anything but a laughing matter. While Mahoraga's typical enemies are all based on techniques and strategies, Saitama avoids all that using sheer, unlimited power.

Ad

He doesn't require cursed energy, realms, or intricate attacks—simply a punch that erases everything in its way. Mahoraga's adaptation in Jujutsu Kaisen relies on living long enough to figure it out, but against Saitama's blow, there is no time to adapt and respond.

6) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Rimuru Tempest as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

In most scenarios, Mahoraga’s adaptive ability makes him nearly impossible to kill. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime features Rimuru Tempest, a being whose power simply eliminates the concept of adaptation. Upon transforming into a True Demon Lord, Rimuru is granted access to abilities such as Void God Azathoth, which can erase concepts—not the least of which is resistance itself.

Ad

Even if Mahoraga attempted to adjust, Rimuru could consume him whole, dissect his composition, and counter his regeneration. In the face of such overwhelming adaptability, Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahoraga would not survive a battle with Rimuru.

7) Son Goku (Dragon Ball)

Son Goku as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Mahoraga’s greatest strength lies in the ability to adapt to any technique thrown at him—but raw technique is not the sole key to winning. Goku, particularly when in Ultra Instinct form, battles on a plane where he no longer depends on set patterns or repeatable attacks.

Ad

His motions become instinctual, so he can punch without thinking, presenting Mahoraga with no constant information to base his adaptations on. Add that with Goku's ridiculously high speed, strength, and world-shaking energy attacks, Mahoraga would simply never get a chance to adapt before dying.

8) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Anos Voldigoad as seen in anime (Image via Silver Link)

Anos Voldigoad of The Misfit of Demon King Academy works on an entirely different level of strength—one that defies the laws of logic, magic, and even mortality itself. Most fighters need to adapt and strategize, but Anos doesn't have to; his powers simply override the issue.

Ad

Mahoraga's adaptation is great in Jujutsu Kaisen, but it is worthless when Anos can wipe out existence with a single word and bring himself back to life in a split second. Even if Mahoraga survives the first encounter, he would not survive the second. Anos Voldigoad is one of the anime characters who can defeat Mahoraga's adaptation.

9) Yhwach (Bleach)

Yhwach as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Mahoraga may be built to adapt to any technique, but Bleach's Yhwach isn't dependent upon conventional attacks in the first place. With possession of The Almighty, Yhwach can look into and redo the future, making any probability of defeat nothing more than an imaginary path.

Ad

Even if Mahoraga tries to adjust, Yhwach would've already revised the result to produce his own success. The moment adaptation begins, the timeline shifts. With a battle dominated by fate, Mahoraga's evolution is meaningless.

10) Muzan Kibutsuji (Demon Slayer)

Muzan Kibutsuji as seen in anime (Image via Ufotable)

Even in his Demon Slayer origins, a franchise based on sword fighting and curses, Muzan Kibutsuji has a horrifying biology that might negate Mahoraga's adaptive advantage. His cellular regeneration makes him able to live with near-total annihilation, and his capacity to adapt quickly under pressure is akin to Mahoraga's gimmick.

Ad

But whereas Mahoraga is bound by a summoner or ritual, Muzan isn't. He is raw instinct and fury. If pushed, he might bury Mahoraga beneath relentless speed, biological poisons, and mutations quicker than the shikigami could evolve. Muzan Kibutsuji is one of the anime characters who can dominate Mahoraga's adaptation.

Final thoughts

Mahoraga's seemingly unbreakable power of evolving and adapting to every attack is threatened by some dominant anime characters that break normal limits. Characters such as Giorno Giovanna, Meruem, and Saitama would simply shatter Mahoraga's constant evolution with powers that overwhelm or eliminate adaptation altogether.

Ad

Others, such as Rimuru Tempest and Kaguya Otsutsuki, possess abilities that Mahoraga can't even start to counter. These characters don't just overwhelm Mahoraga—they shatter the very laws that enable his adaptation to work.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More