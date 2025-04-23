Could Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahoraga adapt to Saitama's punch? Explored

While Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahoraga's most notable power is adaptation, can it adapt to everything? As fans would know, One Punch Man's Saitama is known to have one of the strongest punches in all works of fiction. So, considering Mahoraga's power to adapt, can it also adapt to Saitama's punches?
While theoretically, Mahoraga should be able to adapt to every phenomenon, it will depend on various factors whether the shikigami will be able to adapt to Saitama's punches during a fight. So, let's take a deeper look at Mahoraga's ability to understand what outcome could entail if the two face each other.
Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man and Jujutsu Kaisen manga.
Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahoraga should be able to adapt to Saitama's punches
As explained by the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Mahoraga's power allows it to adapt to any and all phenomena. This power is made visible by the turning of its wheel. Each time the shikigami is hit by an attack, the wheel turns to indicate that the attack has been analyzed. So, if Mahoraga is hit with the same attack again, it may already have a countermeasure for it.
However, the analysis does not stop there. Every time the shikigami is hit with the same attack, it will keep analyzing it to find more countermeasures.
Speaking of countermeasures, Mahoraga's adaptations can be defensive, auxiliary, and offensive in nature. This means that it can either become immune to a phenomenon, become able to see attacks one normally could not, or modify the properties of its attacks to bypass the enemy's defenses.
So, considering a situation where Mahoraga might face Saitama, chances are the shikigami might need to adapt to the hero's punches to become immune to them. However, this would highly depend on who would be quicker to adapt, Mahoraga or Saitama. While Mahoraga can adapt to all phenomena, as seen in the One Punch Man manga, Saitama can grow stronger depending on his opponent.
So, unless Mahoraga can adapt to Saitama's punches quickly and deliver a fatal blow, chances are that Saitama might grow stronger during the battle and outclass the shikigami.
Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that such a fight would certainly turn into a race against time. While adapting to a force-based attack should be relatively easy for Mahoraga, adapting to the magnitude of Saitama's punches might be more challenging. This is because, when facing Saitama, there exists the possibility that Mahoraga might never survive to analyze his opponent's punches in the first place.
So, the only scenario where Mahoraga could adapt to Saitama's punches is if it manages to avoid a mortal blow and analyzes it before the hero can get to it. Unfortunately, considering Saitama's speed and power, such a feat might be difficult for even the most powerful shikigami of the Ten Shadows Technique.
