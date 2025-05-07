My Hero Academia's final fan book confirms Deku isn't the only Pro Hero to return thanks to support items

In My Hero Academia, the final fan book confirms a growing theme: support technology is vital for sustaining hero careers. While Izuku Midoriya's use of support gear to handle One For All has been central, he's not alone—Tensei Iida and other pro heroes also rely on tech to overcome injuries.

This trend signals a broader shift in hero society, where resilience is enhanced through innovation. Rather than sidelining the injured, support items enable continued service, fostering a more inclusive and adaptive profession. Technology is not just a tool, it’s becoming a cornerstone of modern heroism.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Support technology in My Hero Academia: The unsung hero of hero society

Tensei Iida (Image via Studio Bones)

Tensei Iida's story stands as perhaps the most profound example of this phenomenon. Once thought permanently sidelined after his devastating encounter with Stain, the original Ingenium has remarkably returned to hero work. According to the fan book, Tensei now operates as a sidekick in the same agency as his brother, adopting the nickname "Big Ing."

His recovery wasn't spontaneous—it was engineered through advanced support items that compensated for his injuries. This parallels Tenya's own reliance on his Engine-enhancing mufflers, showing how the Iida family's heroism is intrinsically tied to technological enhancement.

Mirko as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The rabbit hero Mirko represents another stunning case of support item integration. Despite losing her left forearm partially and her right arm and leg entirely during the Paranormal Liberation War, Mirko refused to be benched.

Her prosthetic limbs, likely created by top support companies, allowed her to maintain her exceptional combat capabilities. These weren't mere replacements but potential enhancements, enabling her to continue delivering her devastating kicks with undiminished force.

Ragdoll as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Even Ragdoll (Tomoko Shiretoko) of the Wild Wild Pussycats presents an interesting case. After having her Search Quirk stolen by All For One, she seemed destined for an early retirement. However, she eventually returned to hero work despite her significant disadvantage.

While not explicitly stated, specialized support items likely played a crucial role in compensating for her lost ability, allowing her to contribute meaningfully to hero operations again.

Hawks as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The prominence of support department contributions extends beyond physical rehabilitation. Hawks, Japan's number two hero, operates with artificial wings made of specially engineered feathers. Similarly, Best Jeanist's extraordinary fiber manipulation is amplified by his specialized costume.

These examples illustrate that even top-tier heroes integrate support technology as essential extensions of their abilities rather than mere accessories.

Conclusion

My Hero Academia's world sees this trend as important because it transforms traditional concepts of heroism. The series opened with All Might's retirement which underscored the vulnerable nature of hero careers by implying that physical deterioration leads to retirement.

The story has advanced through Tensei Iida and Mirko to illustrate how strong determination paired with technological advancements enables people to triumph over severe injuries. It demonstrates that being a hero transcends physical perfection, with support items serving not just as tools but as symbols of resilience and adaptation in a profession where the stakes couldn't be higher.

In this light, Deku's own journey with support gear becomes less exceptional and more emblematic of heroism's evolution in this society, where human ingenuity becomes the most powerful quirk of all.

