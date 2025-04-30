Why didn't Mirio get One For All in My Hero Academia? Explained

All Might selected Izuku Midoriya as the successor to One For All because of Midoriya's steadfast heroism and selfless spirit shown throughout My Hero Academia. All Might recognized Midoriya's deep-seated passion for helping others despite his lack of a quirk, whereas Mirio was both powerful and highly recommended.

This choice underscores My Hero Academia's core theme: The essence of heroism comes from one's inner spirit rather than technical skill. Midoriya's determination to help others at any personal cost established him as the rightful inheritor of One For All because he perfectly represented the pure essence of heroism.

A clash of ideals and timing in My Hero Academia

Izuku Midoriya (Image via Bones)

The timing and ideological alignment drove All Might's choice of Izuku Midoriya over Mirio Togata as his successor. All Might met Izuku before teaching at U.A. started, and Mirio hadn't finished his development under Sir Nighteye's guidance. During the school festival, Mirio faced difficulties with his quirk, resulting in poor performance.

His evolution into a top-tier candidate occurred after extensive training later on. All Might held a different view of heroism when compared to Sir Nighteye. While Nighteye prized calculation and precision—qualities Mirio mastered—All Might sought the innate, selfless will to save others.

Izuku's instinctive action to save Bakugo from a sludge villain when he had no powers and was gripped by terror demonstrated his heroism, while professional heroes remained frozen. All Might saw Izuku as the rightful heir to One For All because of his instinctive heroic action that showed pure bravery instead of just power.

The Eri Encounter: A Revealing Contrast

Mirio Togata (Image via Bones)

The first encounter with Eri perfectly illustrates this fundamental difference between Mirio and Izuku. When meeting the troubled child in the alleyway, Mirio, thinking like Sir Nighteye, assessed the larger operation and reluctantly let Eri return to her abuser to avoid compromising their investigation. His decision was tactically sound, but he sacrificed immediate rescue for strategic advantage.

By contrast, Izuku sensed Eri's distress and wanted to save her immediately, regardless of the consequences. This impulse—prioritizing the immediate rescue of someone in danger over all other considerations—represents the quality All Might and even the original One For All users most valued.

Beyond power: The ability to inspire

Izuku Midoriya (Image via Bones)

The distinct way Izuku could spark motivation in others became a pivotal element in All Might's decision. Deku's influence stretches from encouraging All Might to rescue Bakugo to pushing his classmates to surpass their potential. This quality turns him into a symbol who can uplift an entire society of heroes instead of just making him a powerful individual.

Unlike the era dominated by All Might's singular presence, Izuku's approach spreads heroic responsibility across many shoulders. This collaborative approach to heroism represents a significant evolution in how society handles threats and protects citizens, one that might not have materialized under Mirio's more conventional, albeit exceptional, leadership.

Conclusion

Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata (Image via Bones)

The decision to exclude Mirio from receiving One For All uncovers the fundamental themes present in My Hero Academia. This narrative choice allows the series to delve into contrasting models of heroism, which include systematic performance versus natural altruism and personal strength against group power.

All Might's choice wasn't a rejection of Mirio's exceptional qualities but an affirmation of the particular brand of heroism he believed society needed most: All Might's chosen path represents heroism through natural compassion and selfless deeds alongside the power to lead the next generation.

Throughout the series, Izuku's distinct approach proves crucial because it allows him to tackle threats against which even the powerful All Might would fail if working solo.

