My Hero Academia missed the chance to give Quirkless Mirio a heroic future (and Vigilantes shows how)

In My Hero Academia, Mirio Togata was once regarded as U.A. High's brightest hope. Even after losing his Quirk, he remained courageous and inspired others. He battled in the Final War with courage and might. After the war, he graduated from U.A. and became the No. 1 Hero. But even with this title, something feels lacking from his path.

His journey became too perfect, too secure. My Hero Academia did not delve into what made Mirio a special Quirkless. The series missed an opportunity to reveal how far he could get without powers. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is evidence that even powerless heroes have the ability to transform the world. It's the journey Mirio never got to take.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and includes spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga.

Explaining how My Hero Academia missed the chance to give Quirkless Mirio a heroic future

Mirio Togata as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia lost an opportunity to provide Quirkless Mirio Togata a future based on bravery instead of strength. Mirio was brought in as the best student with unparalleled potential. He worked diligently, learned quickly, and exhibited natural leadership qualities.

Even after losing his Quirk, he did not break. He still battled Overhaul without abilities. That scene was powerful and impactful. It established Mirio could still be a hero without a Quirk. But the story returned his powers soon after that. This made his struggle less impactful.

The series demonstrated that a hero is not defined by a Quirk. It brought in characters such as Aizawa, who is stronger using his ability over power. It even put Izuku Midoriya in a position to become Quirkless, before granting him the strongest Quirk in the series. Mirio was the one who could have really followed that path.

Mirio Togata as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

He could have taught readers a different type of strength. Not simply the fighting strength, but the strength of moral, hope, and effort. Instead, he was cured and made superhuman once more. His path became safe, predictable, and standard for a shonen manga.

My Hero Academia lost the opportunity to head down that direction with Mirio by not being as bold, particularly through the example of Iwao Oguro. Also known as Knuckleduster, Oguro is a former Pro Hero who lost his Quirk. He never regained it. He didn't miss it.

With only his fists, his intelligence, and his will, he kept fighting crimes in the darkness. His origin was rooted in actual struggle. It was ugly, painful, and filled with consequences. But it was also deeply human and heroic.

Iwao Oguro as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Oguro did not have flashy moves or fame. He operated at street level, stopping drug dealers and protecting small neighborhoods. He was not recognized by the public, but he made a real difference. He showed that a true hero does not need a Quirk. He just needs purpose.

This was a powerful message. It challenged the core idea of what makes someone worthy of the title “hero.” Oguro fought for people who would never know his name. That kind of heroism is rare in the main series.

Mirio could have followed that same path. After losing his Quirk, he had the perfect setup for a more grounded story. He already had skills in hand-to-hand combat. He was clever, fast, and trained harder than most students. Giving him a vigilante-like role would have made his character stronger.

Mirio Togata as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

He could have mentored others, protected civilians, and brought hope in a broken world—all without powers. That would have added weight to his ideals. It also would have balanced the narrative, showing both powerful and powerless heroism.

Instead, the story gave him back everything he lost. His struggles were erased by Eri’s ability. That removed the long-term consequences of his sacrifice. Oguro, by contrast, lived with his scars. He kept fighting despite them. His actions spoke louder than his strength. He was flawed, angry, and tired—but still chose to help others. That’s what made him inspiring.

By using Oguro’s path as a model, Mirio could have redefined the meaning of heroism in My Hero Academia. The story had all the right pieces but didn’t take the leap. It went with a safer arc instead. Mirio’s journey could have challenged readers. It could have reminded them that strength isn’t just about what you’re born with. It’s also about what you choose to do without it.

Final thoughts

Mirio Togata as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia, Mirio Togata had the potential to become a rare kind of hero. His journey could have proven that power is not the only path. Characters like Iwao Oguro showed how heroism can survive without Quirks. Mirio’s story had that same promise.

But the series chose to restore what he lost, instead of building on who he was. It avoided risk and stayed within comfort. A Quirkless Mirio would have redefined what it means to be strong. Sadly, that version of his future was never explored.

