Does Uraraka confess her feelings to Deku in My Hero Academia? Explained

My Hero Academia fans often ask the question "Does Uraraka confess her feelings to Deku?" since the series seemed to have ended with chapter 430 in the manga, but the final volume added a new one, giving the story a much satisfying conclusion. It gave a much more fitting conclusion to the main cast, which included Uraraka and Deku.
Uraraka does confess her feelings to Deku in My Hero Academia chapter 431 and the protagonist does likewise, thus ending the story with the beginning of their relationship. It is also worth pointing out that while there isn't a direct line that confirms their relationship, the story itself makes it quite clear, which has sparked many debates online.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.
Uraraka and Deku's confessions in My Hero Academia
As mentioned earlier, Uraraka confesses her feelings to Izuku "Deku" Midoriya during chapter 431, which is the conclusion of the series. After the eight-year time skip, class 1-A reunites to celebrate Shoto Todoroki's promotion in the hero rankings. The protagonist realizes he wants to be with Uraraka, who has been burdened by the death of Himiko Toga for a long time.
It is worth highlighting that the two characters meet after the party and share some words, although neither directly says they want to be together as a romantic couple but that is the intention. That is because the manga emphasizes the romantic undertones of their relationship, especially because neither character would need a scene like this one if they were not going to become a couple.
Furthermore, when chapter 430 came out, months before the real conclusion, there was discontent among the fandom because this plot point was never resolved. That gives this scene a lot more importance since it shows both characters sharing their feelings from a romantic perspective.
Why Uraraka didn't confess earlier, explored
It was established very early in the My Hero Academia manga that Ochako Uraraka had feelings for Deku, hence why a lot of people always had the question "Does Uraraka confess?" present when reading the series. However, during the middle section of the manga, she decides to keep her feelings for herself since she doesn't want that to stop her from becoming a good hero in her own right.
It is also worth pointing out that author Kohei Horikoshi didn't forget about said feelings and they were at full display when she fought Himiko Toga during the final arc since she has an inner monologue where she states how she "fell in love with Izuku Midoriya". Therefore, it was quite logical for the author to provide a conclusion for that plot point, hence why the original conclusion in chapter 430 was disappointing for a lot of readers.
Final thoughts
When considering the question "Does Uraraka confess her feelings to Deku in My Hero Academia?", she does do it but perhaps readers wanted to hear the actual words coming out of her mouth. Be that as it may, the story does make it quite clear that they are starting to date as a couple by the end of the manga because of the focus that was given to their relationship on chapter 431.
