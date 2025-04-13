Pixel game fanart of Mirko vs Nomu has My Hero Academia fans saying it "needs to happen"

The My Hero Academia fandom was sent into a frenzy this week when Twitter user @picopico256 shared what appeared to be footage from a retro-style fighting game featuring fan-favorite hero Mirko battling against the formidable villain Nomu.

A pixel art scene that echoed classic arcade fighter style depicted Rabbit Hero executing a powerful "SMASH" attack against her monstrous foe, displaying health bars and combat effects throughout the battle. The post gained viral status by attracting more than 86,000 views along with thousands of likes and retweets from fans who were initially excited about the possibility of a new game release.

However, dreams were dashed when the creator confirmed in a follow-up reply that the image was "a fake" - simply an impressive piece of fan art created to look like a playable fighting game.

Fan-made My Hero Academia pixel art amazes everyone

On April 10, 2025, Twitter user @picopico256 shared what appeared to be a screenshot from a pixelated fighting game featuring My Hero Academia characters. In the image, Rabbit Hero Mirko performs a powerful kick on Nomu set against a city skyline while authentic fighting game interface elements featuring health bars and a hit counter surround the action.

The pixel art style brought back memories of classic 2D fighting games while preserving the unique character designs from the famous anime series. The post rapidly gained popularity by receiving thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets in a matter of hours.

Many viewers were initially convinced they were looking at an actual game in development, with the high quality of the artwork blurring the line between fan creation and official product. The following day, @picopico256 responded to the speculation with a simple confirmation: "Sorry. It's a fake."

Fan Reaction

The revelation that the pixel art was not an actual game in development did little to dampen enthusiasm among My Hero Academia fans. Instead, it sparked a wave of comments calling for game developers to take note of the concept.

"Is it an actual game ?????," asked one fan.

"We need a game like this," said one fan.

"Boku no Hero Cosmic Invasion. But seriously, this looks incredible, I would love sm a pixel game of MHA," said another fan.

The discussion quickly evolved into fans sharing their dream versions of what an ideal My Hero Academia fighting game might look like.

"I wish this was real. Imagine a Marvel VS Capcom style MHA game.," stated one fan.

"Mirko in a fighting game would be hella dope," stated another one.

"Imagine a grappler like that holy!," exclaimed one fan.

Several commenters drew comparisons to established fighting game franchises. While others praised the pixel art aesthetic that captured the energy and dynamic action of the original anime and manga.

Conclusion

Even though multiple My Hero Academia games already exist across various platforms, ranging from arena fighters to mobile gacha titles, the overwhelmingly positive response to @picopico256's fan-made pixel art highlights the community’s growing desire for a traditional 2D fighting game.

Fans are calling for something in the vein of Street Fighter or Guilty Gear, where fast-paced, technical combat meets stunning visuals. The widespread popularity of this fan creation showcases the impressive artistic talent within the My Hero Academia fandom.

It also emphasizes the untapped potential for fresh, genre-defining gaming experiences within Kohei Horikoshi’s rich superhero universe, centered on intense hero-versus-villain battles.

