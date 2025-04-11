This My Hero Academia character ruins the series' powerscaling (& it isn't Armored All Might)

The powerscaling in My Hero Academia has always been a subject of debate among fans, with many pointing to later developments like Armored All Might or the final war's power creep as the main culprits. However, the roots of these inconsistencies can be traced back much earlier, specifically to the USJ Nomu introduced in the series' first season.

Ad

This bio-engineered villain, designed specifically to counter All Might, established a power benchmark that the series struggled to maintain consistency with as it progressed.

While introduced as an almost unstoppable force that pushed even the Symbol of Peace to his limits, the USJ Nomu's placement in the overall power hierarchy creates fundamental problems that affect the entire series' power structure.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

The USJ Nomu and power creep: Undermining early stakes in My Hero Academia

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bioengineered to counter All Might during his prime years, the USJ Nomu was presented as a scientific marvel because of its multiple quirks, such as shock absorption and super regeneration. All Might declared the necessity of pushing past his limits during the fight to defeat this formidable Nomu opponent.

This early establishment positioned the USJ Nomu as one of the strongest entities in the My Hero Academia universe. However, this introduction created an immediate scaling problem.

Ad

If the League of Villains already possessed something that could challenge a weakened All Might in the series' first arc, the logical progression would suggest that subsequent Nomu should be even more devastating forces on the battlefield. The series later introduced High-End Nomu and claimed they surpassed the USJ variant in capabilities.

Also read: Deku's words to Dai in the My Hero Academia ending do make sense (& a key theme is why)

Ad

This created a significant narrative disconnect – if these newer models truly exceeded the USJ Nomu's power level, they should have been virtually unstoppable by anyone besides prime All Might.

Yet viewers see characters like Endeavor, Hawks, and eventually many pro heroes contending with these supposedly superior specimens. This undermines the established threat level of the original USJ Nomu and cheapens All Might's struggle against it.

The disappearance of the USJ Nomu: A power-scaling mystery in My Hero Academia

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another inconsistency is the absence of the USJ Nomu in later arcs. Despite All For One's strategic mind and his tendency to utilize every available resource, the original Nomu is conspicuously missing from major conflicts.

The in-universe explanation remains unclear: was it deemed obsolete compared to newer models? Was it too damaged from its fight with All Might? Or was it simply forgotten by the narrative? This absence further complicates the understanding of the power hierarchy, as reintroducing it would force a recalibration of how threatening other villains appear in comparison.

Ad

Also read: My Hero Academia gave Toga a conclusion that Shigaraki never got

The USJ Nomu's unique quirk combination also raises questions about later power scaling. Its shock absorption ability nearly nullified All Might's physical attacks, forcing him to exceed his limits with over 300 punches to overcome it.

This defensive capability, combined with its regeneration and raw strength, should have made similar or "improved" Nomu virtually unbeatable by conventional heroes. Yet later Nomu, despite supposedly being stronger, seems more vulnerable to quirks like Endeavor's flames or conventional team attacks.

Ad

Conclucion

Expand Tweet

Ad

The USJ Nomu represents both the high point of villain threat level in early My Hero Academia and the beginning of its powerscaling inconsistencies. Its introduction set a benchmark too high too early, creating a ceiling that later developments struggled to work within logically.

As the series progressed toward its conclusion, these early decisions about power levels created ripple effects that ultimately undermined the sense of progression and challenge that should accompany a shonen battle series.

Ad

Understanding the USJ Nomu's place in the power hierarchy helps explain why many fans feel the series' powerscaling became increasingly disconnected from its initial premises. This highlighted how even early character designs can significantly impact a long-running series' narrative coherence.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More