Alton Mason's Giorno Giovanna-inspired outfit at the 2025 Met Gala has JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans ecstatic

While global celebrities showcased their outfits at the 2025 Met Gala, American model, actor, and dancer Alton Mason chose to pay tribute to his favorite anime, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, through his Giorno Giovanna-inspired outfit.

Alton Mason has previously made his love for the series evident through social media posts. Nevertheless, no one expected him to appear on the blue carpet while donning an outfit inspired by the same, that too, while staying within the year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Alton Mason dons a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure-inspired outfit at the 2025 Met Gala

When Alton Mason entered the 2025 Met Gala, he could be seen wearing a huge trench coat to conceal his outfit underneath. So, when Teen Vogue questioned the American model about any key details on his outfit that one might miss with the naked eye, Alton Mason revealed that his favorite anime was JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and his outfit was an ode to it.

"Giorno Giovanna has a cut-out. So, I decided to include that."

His outfit featured Giorno Giovanna's iconic heart-shaped cut-out. As fans must know, Giorno was the protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind.

Giorno Giovanna as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

So, keeping the year's theme in mind, the color of his outfit was deliberately reinterpreted from the original purple to silver and black to give it a sophisticated look. Needless to say, the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans loved the outfit and could not stop talking about its inspiration.

Fans' reaction to Alton Mason's Giorno Giovanna-inspired outfit

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure were ecstatic to see Alton Mason's outfit as they found it to be inspiring. They considered the manga one of the best in existence and were happy that the American model shared their views.

American model Alton Mason at the 2025 Met Gala (Image via Instagram/@altonmason)

Meanwhile, other fans were happy to see manga creator Hirohiko Araki's work receive the much-deserved love. This was not the first time, however, fans loved the surprising appreciation.

"Bro knows a goat when he sees it," one fan said.

"Araki: inspired by fashion; Fashion: inspired by Araki; Perfectly balanced as all things should be," another fan said.

"Araki must be quite happy about how fashion models are falling in love with his creations," another fan said.

"The stand user could be anyone," other fan said.

While Araki was inspired by fashion to design his characters' outfits, the fashion industry was likewise inspired by his designs. With that, fans were certain the manga creator would be delighted to see fashion models fall in love with his creations.

American model Alton Mason at the 2025 Met Gala (Image via Instagram/@altonmason)

Lastly, some fans took this opportunity to refer to the very popular anime meme "The stand user could he anyone." With Alton Mason looking like Giorno Giovanna, they used the meme reference to praise his inspired look.

