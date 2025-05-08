In the Clear Moonlit Dusk manga receives an anime adaptation

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, a new official website was launched announcing that Mika Yamamori's In the Clear Moonlit Dusk manga is set to receive a television anime adaptation set to premiere on TBS in January 2026. This announcement was made with a teaser visual, cast, and staff details.

Ad

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, written and illustrated by Mika Yamamori, is a Japanese manga serialized in Dessert since July 2020. The manga's chapters have been collected into eight compiled volumes. Eat Fish Studio later picked up the manga for an anime adaptation.

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk anime set to premiere in January 2026

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, the newly opened official X account of In the Clear Moonlit Dusk anime announced that the television series is set to begin broadcasting on TBS and its 28 affiliated networks in January 2026.

This announcement was made with a teaser visual featuring the story's two "princes," Yoi Takiguchi and Kohaku Ichimura. Yoi Takiguchi can be seen adjusting her tie, while Kohaku Ichimura can be seen running his hand through his hair.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rei Ichinomiya is set to voice Yoi Takaguchi, while Ryouta Suzuki is set to voice Kohaku Ichimura.

Here's what the two voice actors had to say about In the Clear Moonlit Dusk anime (translated by Google):

"It was a work filled with the sweet and sour flavor unique to first love, and I felt my heart tighten," said Rei Ichinomiya

"The moment when you are interested in or suspicious of the other person, and the process of looking at what kind of person you are, is natural and empathetic," said Ryouta Suzuki.

Ad

Yoi Takaguchi will be Rei Ichinomiya's first big role, with her previous works being small voice cast roles in Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster! and Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō. Meanwhile, Ryouta Suzuki has previously voiced Junichi Wanima in Blue Lock, Ryuusui Nanami in Dr. Stone, and Yamada Asaemon Shugen in Hell's Paradise.

Celebratory visual drawn by manga creator Mika Yamammori (Image via X/@mika_yamamori)

Yusuke Marumaya, who previously directed numerous Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and Lycoris Recoil episodes, is set to helm the anime at Eat Fish Studio. Ayumu Hisao, who previously worked on Devils' Line and I'm in Love with the Villainess, is responsible for series composition.

Ad

Yuki Fukuda, who previously designed characters for Insomniacs After School and Plunderer, is the Character Designer. Lastly, Tsubasa Ito, who previously composed music for A Girl & Her Guard Dog and I May Be a Guild Receptionist, is the Music Composer.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More