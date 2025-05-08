Sony YAY! brings multiple Shin chan movies to India for the first time in May 2025

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, Sony Yay! informed Sportskeeda Anime about their plan to premiere Shin chan movies every weekend of May, including multiple "First Time on Indian Television" titles. Sony Yay! is set to premiere six Shin chan movies every weekend in May at 11 AM, starting Saturday, May 10.

Sony YAY!, operated by Culver Max Entertainment, is an Indian pay television channel that primarily airs international animated series in numerous Indian languages. The channel was launched in April 2017, replacing the Animax channel in India.

Sony Yay! to premiere six Shin chan movies in May 2025

Nohara family as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, Sony Yay! announced their fresh lineup of hilarious and action-packed Shin chan movies. Whether you are a die-hard fan or wish to have fun on weekends, Sony Yay! has sorted your May calendar with Shin chan movies every weekend. This calendar even includes several "First Time on Indian Television" titles.

The Shin chan movies are scheduled to premiere as follows:

1. Shin chan Movie: Burst! Hot Spring Battle! premieres on Saturday, May 10, at 11 AM IST.

Shin chan and the gang head to a hot spring for a fun time, but things quickly bubble into chaos! Fans can expect a splash of comedy and adventure in this steamy showdown.

Still from Shin chan Movie The Adult Empire Strikes Back (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

2. Shin chan Movie: The Adult Empire Strikes Back premieres on Sunday, May 11, at 11 AM IST.

This movie will be a fun-filled rebellion story, as Shin chan is set to lead a wild revolt in a world ruled by grown-ups. Will the kids be able to take back control?

3. Shin chan Movie: The Battle of the Warring States premieres on Saturday, May 17, at 11 AM IST.

This movie is set to be a throwback to ancient times as Shin chan becomes a mini samurai. The movie will be packed with sword fights and silly antics.

4. Shin chan Movie: The Kasukabe Animal Kingdom premieres on Sunday, May 18, at 11 AM IST.

Fans are in for a wild and wacky adventure as Kasukabe turns into a jungle. Shin chan must brave the wilderness with his usual mischief.

A still from Shin chan Movie: The Spy (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

5. Shin chan Movie: The Spy premieres on Saturday, May 24, at 11 AM IST.

This movie is a fan-favorite from Hungama and is now set to debut on Sony Yay! Fans can expect to see Shin chan go undercover in this spy caper packed with gadgets, giggles, and gigabyte-sized trouble.

6. Shin chan Movie: Robot Dad premieres on Sunday, May 25, at 11 AM IST.

The Nohara family is set to get a high-tech twist as Hiroshi is set to turn into a robot. Fans can expect heartwarming moments, hilarious malfunctions, and lots of robot-powered drama!

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More