Ninja vs. Gokudo anime confirms October 2025 release and more with new PV

On Friday, May 9, 2025, the official website of the Ninja vs. Gokudo anime announced its October 2025 debut on Nippon Television with a key visual and first promotional video. In addition, the anime announced its main voice cast and staff members.

Ninja vs. Gokudo, written and illustrated by Shinsuke Kondo, is a Japanese manga serialized on Kodansha's Comic Days website since January 2020. Studio Deen later picked up the manga series for anime adaptation, set to premiere in October 2025.

Ninja vs. Gokudo anime unveils its key visual and first promotional video

On Friday, May 9, 2025, the Ninja vs. Gokudo anime announced that the television anime is set to premiere on Nippon Television in October 2025. This announcement was made with the anime's key visual and first promotional video.

The anime's key visual features Shinoha Tanaka, Kiwami Kimura, Gamute, and other supporting characters. While some characters seem prepared to fight, others are posed with conniving expressions.

The anime's first promotional video opens with protagonist Shinoha Tanaka taking out a group of Yakuza members. The promotional video then switched to Kiwami Kimura. While Kiwami looked like a regular office worker, he was a Yakuza.

Despite his similar interests with Shinoha, he was adamant about taking down the ninja. Amidst this, the promotional video gave glimpses of several characters, including Gamute.

Kiwami Kimura as seen in Ninja vs. Gokudo anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Chiaki Kobayashi is set to voice Shinoha Tanaka. He has previously voiced Stark in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Gabimaru in Hell's Paradise, and Mash Burnedead in MASHLE: Magic and Muscles.

Katsuyuki Konishi is set to voice Kiwami Kimura. He has previously voiced Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer, Jyubei Aryu in Blue Lock, and Gaoshun in The Apothecary Diaries.

Gamute as seen in the Ninja vs. Gokudo anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Sumire Uesaka is set to voice Gamute. She has previously voiced Hahari Hanazono in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, Yae Amagami in Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister, and Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian.

Director Toshinori Watanabe is set to helm the Ninja vs. Gokudo anime at Studio Deen. He has previously directed Edens Zero season 2 and Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. Keiichiro Ochi, who previously worked on The Quintessential Quintuplets, is responsible for the series composition, and Tokuyuki Matsutae, who previously worked on Dimension W, is the character designer.

