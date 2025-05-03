Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 confirms October 2025 release via new teaser

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill season 2 is set to premiere in October 2025, as revealed by a trailer on the official anime website. The trailer further revealed cast members and staff member changes for the upcoming season of the anime series.

Studio Mappa, the producers of the popular eponymous light novel adaptation, released the trailer and premiere date on the television anime's official website alongside other official social media platforms.

Mappa releases information on Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill season 2

On May 3, 2025, Studio Mappa released a trailer for the popular television anime Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill season 2 via the series' official anime website and other social media platforms. The October 2025 premiere of season 2 is set to be released on TOKYO TV and other affiliated channels for the Japanese audiences.

The trailer also further revealed several cast and staff members working on the upcoming season at the end of the video. The voice actor for the well-known character Dra-chan, the pixie dragon that joined Mukōda's party after being drawn in by the aroma of Mukōda's food, will be Ayumu Murase.

While most of the previous season's staff members are returning for season 2, Tsuyoshi Kuwahara, known for his famous works in Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather, will join Nao Ōtsu in the character design department. Shiho Tanaka and Eriko Itō are revealed to replace Nao Ōtsu as chief animation directors for Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill season 2.

Among the other staff changes, Kenji Takahashi, known for his works like SpyxFamily and The Rose of Versailles, changes his position from episode director to the new assistant director. Furthermore, Tomoki Nagino takes over Hisako Akagi's art direction position, while Akagi is now credited for art supervision. Also, Kana Tanabe replaces Chikako Kamata as the color key artist.

Furthermore, the company BAX is credited for the culinary supervision in the upcoming season, while Kodai Kato is promoted from being at the production desk to the role of the animation producer. Nevertheless, Mappa will still hold its position as the anime's production studio.

While it is yet to be confirmed by Crunchyroll, the platform will likely air Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill season 2, as it did for its season 1 upon its release in January 2023. In the same breath, Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV will also stream the series based on the same reasoning.

