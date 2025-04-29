9-nine- Ruler's Crown TV anime confirms July 2025 release via first PV

9-nine- Ruler's Crown TV anime released its first promotional video on their official website, revealing a July 2025 premiere. Additionally, the trailer revealed the ending theme song for the series, Pale Blaze, performed by Chihiro Yonekura, who has also performed for the games.
The PV also revealed several cast and staff member names in the video credits. An advanced screening of the first two episodes will be on June 15, 2025, at the Parthenon Tama, with several cast members in attendance at the presentation.
First PV release for the 9-nine- Ruler's Crown TV anime
On April 29, 2025, the popular video game 9-nine's anime adaptation was announced on their official social media handles and their website via a PV of the series's adaptation. Originally an adult visual novel series game published by the company Palatte in April 2017, the title received a manga adaptation with art by Izumi Kawachi and was serialized online via Futabasha since October 2021.
With the recent drop of the first PV, several key information about the production and the anime have been released by Studio PRA, which will be producing the anime adaptation. Under the direction of Kōichi Ōhata and character designer Saori Sakiguchi, the anime has been set to premiere in July 2025, as per the official information released.
Director Kōichi Ōhata is known for his remarkable works like Maken Ki!, Burst Angel, Ikki Tousen: Dragon Destiny, and Battling Venus, while the character artist Saori Sakiguchi is known for her works in popular titles like Jujutsu Kaisen 0, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas, number 24, and Technoroid Overmind, further adding to the anticipation for the series.
The 9-nine- Ruler's Crown TV anime PV also revealed several returning cast members from the game who will be working on the anime as active voice actors:
- Misato Fukuen as Miyako Kujō
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Sora Niimi
- Yuri Yamaoka as Haruma Kōsaka
- Akane Fujita as Noa Yūki
- Satomi Arai as Sophitia
- Atsushi Abe as Kakeru Niimi
- Kazutomi Yamamoto as Yorichi Fukazawa
- Tomakazu Sugita as Renya Takamine
- Hana Takeda as Satsuki Naruse
While that concludes the 9-nine- Ruler's Crown TV anime announcement, the video game franchise has also released information on the release of the new 9-nine- spin-off adventure game in Winter 2025, with Aoi Yūki to voice the new heroine of the popular label. Sekai Project, the publisher of the games, has also commented on describing the game as:
"9-nine- is a tale of the town of Shiromitsugawa, host to mysterious Artifacts and the superpowers they bestow on their Users. A tale of growing trust and budding romance between the protagonist and the heroine, and also a murder mystery where they hunt down the culprit behind a series of supernatural murders."
With the new anime series all set for its release in July 2025, fans of the 9-nine- Ruler's Crown TV anime await in anticipation to view the premiere of their beloved video game's anime adaptation.
