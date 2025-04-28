Witch Watch anime brings back Hantengu from Demon Slayer in the latest episode

In the latest episode of the Witch Watch anime, episode 4, titled Kanshi Kazamatsuri, The Tengu, a reference to Demon Slayer has caught the fandom by surprise. Along with the nod to the ever-popular anime series, one of its characters, the Upper Rank Four demon Hantengu, also appeared in this episode.

While the fairly new spring 2025 Witch Watch anime has been slowly gaining a fan base since its pilot episode, released on April 6, 2025, the reference to the Demon Slayer title has acted as a catalyst, sparking conversations about the episode and further boosting its popularity.

Witch Watch's Demon Slayer reference in the latest episode

As mentioned, the latest episode of the Witch Watch anime, Kanshi Kazamatsuri, The Tengu, featured a reference to the Upper Rank Four demon Hantengu from the Demon Slayer universe. Alongside this character reference, the episode also alluded to the manga series and books associated with the latter.

In this episode, Kanshi Katamtsuri, a Tengu, was interrogated by Otogi about his presence. Kanshi claimed he was sent there to be a bodyguard and protect Nico, the main protagonist. During the discussion between Ogres and Tengu, Kanshi mentioned that his father was a fan of Demon Slayer and loved the series so much that he even said Hantengu was his favorite character.

Fans have gathered on social media platforms like X to share their thoughts on the episode, referencing the Demon Slayer manga and the character Hantengu. While fans reacted to this anime reference, some even pointed out another well-known anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh!, referenced at the episode's end.

The Witch Watch anime has also referenced Hunter X Hunter, showing how much it has adapted by incorporating popular titles, with netizens approving of these choices. However, some fans have largely focused on Demon Slayer and Yu-Gi-Oh!, as the trademarks of both titles were prominently displayed in the series.

Fans' reactions to the referencing in the Witch Watch anime episode

With all the references in the Witch Watch anime series, fans have shown their love and appreciation for the efforts of mangaka Kenta Shinohara. The inclusion of references from popular titles like Demon Slayer, Hunter x Hunter, and Yu-Gi-Oh! has garnered the series immense popularity, with one fan even calling the anime the next Gintama.

"The Hunter x Hunter reference in Witch Watch, even the teacher thought it," posted one fan.

"Witch Watch is full of references that I love! There was Demon Slayer, and to my surprise, they even sent one of Yu-Gi-Oh! at the end! Very good!," said another.

"Lol, after HxH it's Demon Slayer who is a joke in Witch Watch. This is really the new Gintama," one person said.

The Witch Watch anime is likely to include several more references to popular titles. As noted by a fan on X, the series has already done so multiple times in its previously released episodes:

"Had one last episode too," said the fan on X.

After receiving fans' approval, the series will likely emphasize it in its upcoming episodes.

