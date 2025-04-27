Witch Watch episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 5 is set to come out on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. The latest episode focused on the new character, Kanshi Kazamatsuri, and his connection with Nico since they grew up together, with the former tasked by the latter's mother to protect her.

This installment revolved around Morihito Otogi and Kanshi struggling to get along because the former is an ogre and the latter is a tengyu, although it goes a bit deeper. Witch Watch episode 5 is going to continue with the overarching plot of the curse that Nico is going to deal with and other short, comical stories.

Witch Watch episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Nico as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As was mentioned earlier, and following the information regarding the schedule of the franchise, Witch Watch episode 5 is going to come out on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST in various areas, with the release time of other parts of the world shown in the following table:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 1:00 am Sunday May 4, 2025

Central Time 3:00 am Sunday May 4, 2025

Eastern Time 4:00 am Sunday May 4, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 8:00 am Sunday May 4, 2025

Central European Time 9:00 am Sunday May 4, 2025

Indian Standard Time 1:00 pm Sunday May 4, 2025

Philippine Time 4:00 pm Sunday May 4, 2025

Australia Central Time 5:30 pm Sunday May 4, 2025

Where to watch Witch Watch episode 5?

Kan talking about his childhood with Nico (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Regarding the anime fans who are currently living in Japan and want to watch this series about witches, an opportunity is shown on platforms such as JNN (MBS, TBS).

When it comes to international fans, there are various options for the English-subbed version of Witch Watch episode 5, with Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu being the most prominent. However, the last one is exclusive to the United States, and fans will have to pay for the services.

Recap of the previous episode

Morihito under a spell when talking to Kan (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The installment begins with Nico Wakatsuki and Morihito Otogi talking with the character who was introduced in the latest installment, Kanshi Kazamatsuri. It is revealed that he descends from the tengu race, who were always at war with the ogres because the latter got most of the credit, leading the two characters to clash.

Then, it is later revealed that Kanshi, who grew up with Nico, has been tasked by Ibuki, the protagonist's mother, to protect her, much to Morihito Otogi's annoyance. Therefore, Nico tries to come up with a way for them to become friends, using a spell where sweets can develop a temporary bond, but it goes wrong, to the point that a lot of people on the streets end up affected by it.

Witch Watch episode 5 then has Nico receiving witch clothes from her mother, and it is revealed that a dress she wears has been possessed by an evil force, kidnapping her.

Both Kanshi and Morihito go after her, with the former using his connection with crows and his wind abilities for the latter to reach the protagonist up in the sky, with the two men saving the day and forming a somewhat better connection.

What to expect from Witch Watch episode 5?

Morihito saving Nico in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Witch Watch episode 5 has now presented the character of Kanshi Kazamatsuri, who is going to be a pivotal player in the current structure of the story. People can expect several short stories about the daily lives of the main cast, with the possibility of introducing new characters as well, especially considering the threat of Nico's curse.

