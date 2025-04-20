Lazarus episode 3: The party finds Skinner's grandmother as the quest continues

Lazarus episode 3, which aired on April 20, 2025, begins where the previous one was left off as the Lazarus team realizes that there is a group of hackers helping to protect the whereabouts of Dr. Skinner. This leads to the team dividing into two groups and getting a lead regarding where they can obtain more information, given the context.

Ad

Focusing on the story of the installment itself, Lazarus episode 3 was mainly a series of short side quests, with the cast eventually getting information regarding Skinner's grandmother in Istanbul. Axel and Leland head over there and get into a fight with the local citizens, although they eventually get to find her, giving them a bit of information regarding the famous doctor.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Lazarus. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Lazarus episode 3: Doug Harding finds his former mentor

Leland and Christine as seen in the most recent episode (Image via MAPPA).

Lazarus episode 3 starts with a small introduction to Christine, where she explains the reasoning as to why she took Hapna, then switches to the party watching Eleina's video, which shows multiple Dr. Skinners all over the world. They realize that this is a manipulation made by the man himself, so they decide to go to different areas to search for more leads on him.

Ad

This divides the characters into two groups, with one made up of Axel and Doug searching for the latter's mentor, Claude, and another one featuring Leland and Christine, who are searching Skinner's house. Axel and Doug realize that Claude is no longer working at the hospital where he was a part of, thus leading to the protagonist having a lead that could help them.

Leland and Christine manage to break into Skinner's house, with the woman finding a pill that she thinks could be a cure for Hapna, although she quickly dismisses the thought. Meanwhile, Axel takes Doug to a place where homeless people tend to live and protect themselves with the former's friend, Jerry, now known as Jill, giving them the path to Claude.

Ad

He tells Doug about a conversation he had with Skinner, who mentioned his grandmother in Turkey.

Lazarus episode 3: Axel and Leland find Skinner's grandmother in Turkey

Eleina as seen at the end of the episode (Image via MAPPA).

The second portion of Lazarus episode 3 sees Leland and Axel heading to Istanbul to search for Skinner's grandmother, although they quickly run into trouble with the local citizens. There is a heavy action-focused scene where the protagonist makes use of his fighting abilities, although Leland doesn't fare well and claims he only wants to eat the food of the old lady.

Ad

There is a scene where Christine explains to Doug that, while they are arguably better suited for this mission, Hersch probably chose Leland because he has more "grandson vibes". The duo in Istanbul is taken to the woman and shares food together, with Axel realizing that Skinner has been recording them this whole time, giving Eleina the lead to clash with one of the hackers.

Final thoughts

Lazarus episode 3 provides the team with a potential lead regarding Skinner's whereabouts and also shows more of his background through his grandmother. Moreover, Doug's short interaction with Jill also gives a bit of context regarding Axel's personality, which is bound to be addressed at some point in the series.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More