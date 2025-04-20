Lazarus episode 3: The party finds Skinner's grandmother as the quest continues

Lazarus episode 3, which aired on April 20, 2025, begins where the previous one was left off as the Lazarus team realizes that there is a group of hackers helping to protect the whereabouts of Dr. Skinner. This leads to the team dividing into two groups and getting a lead regarding where they can obtain more information, given the context.
Focusing on the story of the installment itself, Lazarus episode 3 was mainly a series of short side quests, with the cast eventually getting information regarding Skinner's grandmother in Istanbul. Axel and Leland head over there and get into a fight with the local citizens, although they eventually get to find her, giving them a bit of information regarding the famous doctor.
Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Lazarus. Reader's discretion is advised.
Lazarus episode 3: Doug Harding finds his former mentor
Lazarus episode 3 starts with a small introduction to Christine, where she explains the reasoning as to why she took Hapna, then switches to the party watching Eleina's video, which shows multiple Dr. Skinners all over the world. They realize that this is a manipulation made by the man himself, so they decide to go to different areas to search for more leads on him.
This divides the characters into two groups, with one made up of Axel and Doug searching for the latter's mentor, Claude, and another one featuring Leland and Christine, who are searching Skinner's house. Axel and Doug realize that Claude is no longer working at the hospital where he was a part of, thus leading to the protagonist having a lead that could help them.
Leland and Christine manage to break into Skinner's house, with the woman finding a pill that she thinks could be a cure for Hapna, although she quickly dismisses the thought. Meanwhile, Axel takes Doug to a place where homeless people tend to live and protect themselves with the former's friend, Jerry, now known as Jill, giving them the path to Claude.
He tells Doug about a conversation he had with Skinner, who mentioned his grandmother in Turkey.
Lazarus episode 3: Axel and Leland find Skinner's grandmother in Turkey
The second portion of Lazarus episode 3 sees Leland and Axel heading to Istanbul to search for Skinner's grandmother, although they quickly run into trouble with the local citizens. There is a heavy action-focused scene where the protagonist makes use of his fighting abilities, although Leland doesn't fare well and claims he only wants to eat the food of the old lady.
There is a scene where Christine explains to Doug that, while they are arguably better suited for this mission, Hersch probably chose Leland because he has more "grandson vibes". The duo in Istanbul is taken to the woman and shares food together, with Axel realizing that Skinner has been recording them this whole time, giving Eleina the lead to clash with one of the hackers.
Final thoughts
Lazarus episode 3 provides the team with a potential lead regarding Skinner's whereabouts and also shows more of his background through his grandmother. Moreover, Doug's short interaction with Jill also gives a bit of context regarding Axel's personality, which is bound to be addressed at some point in the series.
Also read:
- Zatsu Tabi episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Lazarus episode 2: Axel and co's search for Skinner begins
- The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more