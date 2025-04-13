Lazarus episode 2: Axel and co's search for Skinner begins

Lazarus episode 2, titled Life at the Fast Lane, which aired on April 13, 2025, began where the previous one left off as the Lazarus team was formed, with now Axel Gilberto having to collaborate with the team against his will. Furthermore, this episode provided more context regarding the character of Dr. Deniz and his background before the events of the Hapna drug.

When it comes to the focus on the plot itself, Lazarus episode 2 was mostly centered around the team searching for Skinner and coming up with different clues to find him. That led to the team splitting into two groups and searching two different locations, resulting in a conflict because of a considerable misunderstanding with other parties.

Lazarus episode 2: The background of Dr. Skinner is revealed

Dr. Skinner as seen in the most recent episode (Image via MAPPA).

Lazarus episode 2 starts with a small introduction by Hersch explaining to Axel Gilberto that now he is part of the Lazarus team. In the episode, the protagonist is seen wearing a bracelet that is going to shock him if he decides to go rogue. Soon after, he tries to take Christine hostage, but the bracelet begins to do its job, meaning that he has no real choice but to work with them.

The remaining characters, such as Douglas Harding, Christine, Leland, and Eleina, begin to explain the situation to him, with Axel asking whether they have taken Hapna as well, with the team confirming that they did. Furthermore, there are some short scenes highlighting that the natural state of things has changed because of the idea they could die in a month.

As all of this is happening, Axel and the rest of the team are doing research on Dr. Deniz Skinner to see if they can get information to find him. It is revealed that he was a profound humanitarian, thus making his turn all the more jarring, with Elaina finding a hint of where he could be.

Lazarus episode 2: The team divides into two groups

Elaina as seen in the most recent episode (Image via MAPPA).

The second portion of Lazarus episode 2 sees Leland and Douglas traveling on their own while Axel does likewise with Christine. On the drive to their destination, the protagonist reveals that he was sentenced to 888 years in prison, much to the woman's disgust, but he explains that he initially had only three years and the penance got doubled every time he attempted to escape.

The following portion of the installment is a heavy action-focused scene since both parties are attacked by different groups. While Axel and Christine hold their own, Douglas and Leland are quick to figure out that they were guys Skinner seemed to be owing money to.

Furthermore, the protagonist also discovers that these men were authorities (such as the FBI), but they were all deceived. The installment ends with Eleina discovering there are multiple Skinners out there.

Final thoughts

Lazarus episode 2 focused on establishing the mechanics of the team and also greater context regarding Skinner's background as a character. Furthermore, there is also the seed of what drives Axel to constantly escape from prison, which is bound to be a key plot point for him.

