The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Apr 15, 2025 21:00 GMT
The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 4 release date and more (Image via EMT Squared)
The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 4 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. As seen in the previous episodes, the latest one continues with the premise of multiple short stories that take place in the Chiba MotorSuns stadium, with the protagonist, Ruriko, being a focal point.

In that regard, the episode has three storylines, focusing on the American player Dennis Young, the mascot Sun-Shiro, and Murata helping Ruriko, who has been overworked. The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 4 will likely maintain the format of several short stories in one installment as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Catcher in the Ballpark series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 4 release date and time for all regions

The mascot Sun-Shiro as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).
As per the release schedule for the series, The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 4 is scheduled to premiere next week in several different regions, as listed in the table below:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time8:00 amTuesdayApril 22, 2025
Central Time10:00 amTuesdayApril 22, 2025
Eastern Time11:00 amTuesdayApril 22, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time3:00 pmTuesdayApril 22, 2025
Central European Time4:00 pmTuesdayApril 22, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayApril 22, 2025
Philippine Time11:00 pmTuesdayApril 22, 2025
Australia Central Time12:30 amWednesdayApril 23, 2025
Where to watch The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 4?

Dennis Young thinking about Ruriko in the latest episode (Image EMT Squared).
For anime fans from Japan, they can go and watch this baseball series on platforms like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X. On the other hand, international fans can watch the English-subbed version of The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 4 on Crunchyroll. However, viewers will have to pay for a subscription to access these streaming services.

Recap of the previous episode

Murata and Ruriko as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).
The first part of the episode focuses on the American player of the Chiba MotorSuns, Dennis Young, who is struggling to adapt to the Japanese culture and the baseball league. However, as he is seen struggling to perform, he ends up seeing Ruriko in the stands and falls in love, with him slowly beginning to appreciate life with the team and deciding to stay.

The second storyline of this installment focuses on the team's mascot, Sun-Shiro, who communicates by writing in a notebook. It is revealed that he seems to understand English since he communicates with Young in his language and is also seen supporting and helping people across the stadium, including Ruriko, to the point she thinks that it was her mother working as the team's mascot.

The third storyline gives Ruriko a lot more time in the spotlight since she wants to fulfill her daily goal of 150 beers sold, but she is struggling. She is then seen with Murata, who ends up defending her when someone talks down to her professionally. This leads her to find the motivation to continue and achieve her goal, which was also thanks to him because he bought the beer number 150.

What to expect from The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 4?

Murata and Ruriko as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).
The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 4 will continue with this romantic comedy and get Ruriko involved with new adventures within the stadium. Furthermore, there is a very good chance that this will introduce new characters while also providing more scenes between the protagonist and Murata.

