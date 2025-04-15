Zatsu Tabi episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 3 will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 10 pm JST. When it comes to the most recent episode, Chika Suzugamori continues with her creativity problems since she can't come up with a draft that can amaze her publisher. Thus, she decides to travel once again to get the inspiration she needs.

The episode is likely to be divided into two sections, with one focusing on Chika traveling on her own and the second one featuring a journey with her friend, Koyomi Hasunuma. Zatsu Tabi episode 3 is expected to continue with that formula while also providing the possibility of introducing more of the protagonist's friends into the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zatsu Tabi series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Zatsu Tabi episode 3 release date and time for all regions

Hassu and Chika as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

As per the information that has been provided across various platforms online, Zatsu Tabi episode 3 is set to be released on April 21, 2025, at 10 pm JST across multiple regions. The release schedule for several parts of the world is listed in the following table:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6:00 am Monday April 21, 2025

Central Time 8:00 am Monday April 21, 2025

Eastern Time 9:00 am Monday April 21, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1:00 pm Monday April 21, 2025

Central European Time 3:00 pm Monday April 21, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday April 21, 2025

Philippine Time 9:00 pm Monday April 21, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Monday April 21, 2025

Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 3?

Koyome Hasunuma as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

When it comes to anime fans who are residing in Japan and want to watch this slice-of-life series, they can opt for platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV. Moreover, international viewers can access the English-subbed version of Zatsu Tabi episode 3 on Crunchyroll. However, they will have to pay for a subscription to avail the streaming service.

Recap of the previous episode

Chika Suzugamori as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

The most recent installment continues with the cliffhanger of the previous one since Chika Suzugamori's struggles as an aspiring mangaka continue. While she enjoys her initial travel, it doesn't translate into a draft that can amaze the people at the publishing magazine. So, she decides to make another poll on social media and travel once again.

Much like in the first episode, Chika gets to enjoy these new experiences and explore another city in Japan, Matsushima. While doing so, she tries different types of foods she usually doesn't like, such as fried oysters.

The second part of the episode features the protagonist thinking about her friends, so she decides to travel once again with one of them, Koyomi "Hassu" Hasunuma. While Koyomi is not a mangaka like Chika, her excitement becomes quite infectious for the protagonist as they spend quality time together. They even go to the beach where the Toei logo sequence from the movies takes place.

What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 3?

Chika and Hassu as seen at the end of the episode (Image via Makaria).

Zatsu Tabi episode 3 is likely to continue with the premise that the story has established so far, that is, Chika traveling across Japan with her friends and getting fresh experiences. Furthermore, fans can expect new characters to appear, with the likes of Yui Unoki already being teased in the latest episode, and new destinations as well.

