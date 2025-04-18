Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4 is set to come out on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST, and will continue with the premise of the previous installment Lilisa Suzunomiya and Otoha Kurogane agreed to form a band together. Furthermore, it continues to develop the plot point of Lilisa having other reasons for having stopped playing music, which is bound to be important moving forward.
The episode focused heavily on the idea that Lilisa and Otoha have begun their plan to develop their own band and this has resulted in the protagonist coming up with some ground rules.
Therefore, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4 is going to continue in that regard and show a lot more of this project, especially regarding their developing friendship.
Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4 release date and time for all regions
As per what has been reported through the release schedule, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4 is going to come out next week in various regions, as shown in the table below:
Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4?
When it comes to viewers who are living in Japan and are interested in this series about musicians, they can watch it on platforms such as JNN (also known as TBS).
Moreover, viewers from abroad can go to Hidive to stream the English-subbed version of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4. However, they must pay for a subscription to access these services.
Recap of the previous episode
The latest installment starts with the protagonist, Lilisa Suzunomiya, jamming with Otoha Kurogane, with the two ladies once again going into a frenzy.
They both end the jam by calling each other out and throwing insults, although this ends with them agreeing to form a band together since they enjoy playing together so much.
The second part of the episode focuses on Lilisa's daily life at school and slowly shows more elements of her assertive personality, leading to her friends actually appreciating that side of hers.
Moreover, Otoha is also reaching out to her in public, which frustrates the protagonist in the sense that she doesn't want to be seen with her.
Afterward, they go to the abandoned house to practice and Lilisa tells Otoha Kurogane that they need to come up with ground rules for their vision moving forward with the band.
The protagonist mentions how she wants to play in Japan's biggest rock festival, Fuji Rock, and Otoha suggests they should be an instrumental band, thus setting the stage for the next few arcs.
What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4?
Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4 is going to focus heavily on Lilisa's life in high society and there is also the possibility to introduce new characters, especially since Otoha mentioned the desire to get other band members.
Furthermore, people can expect more jamming sessions between these two characters and things escalating as per usual.
