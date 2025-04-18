Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4 is set to come out on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST, and will continue with the premise of the previous installment Lilisa Suzunomiya and Otoha Kurogane agreed to form a band together. Furthermore, it continues to develop the plot point of Lilisa having other reasons for having stopped playing music, which is bound to be important moving forward.

Ad

The episode focused heavily on the idea that Lilisa and Otoha have begun their plan to develop their own band and this has resulted in the protagonist coming up with some ground rules.

Therefore, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4 is going to continue in that regard and show a lot more of this project, especially regarding their developing friendship.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rock is a Lady's Modesty series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4 release date and time for all regions

Lilisa as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

As per what has been reported through the release schedule, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4 is going to come out next week in various regions, as shown in the table below:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:56 am Thursday April 24, 2025

Central Time 9:56 am Thursday April 24, 2025

Eastern Time 10:56 am Thursday April 24, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 2:56 pm Thursday April 24, 2025

Central European Time 3:56 pm Thursday April 24, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:26 pm Thursday April 24, 2025

Philippine Time 10:56 pm Thursday April 24, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:26 am Friday April 25, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4?

Otoha Kurogane as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

When it comes to viewers who are living in Japan and are interested in this series about musicians, they can watch it on platforms such as JNN (also known as TBS).

Ad

Moreover, viewers from abroad can go to Hidive to stream the English-subbed version of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4. However, they must pay for a subscription to access these services.

Recap of the previous episode

Otoha and Lilisa connecting as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The latest installment starts with the protagonist, Lilisa Suzunomiya, jamming with Otoha Kurogane, with the two ladies once again going into a frenzy.

Ad

They both end the jam by calling each other out and throwing insults, although this ends with them agreeing to form a band together since they enjoy playing together so much.

The second part of the episode focuses on Lilisa's daily life at school and slowly shows more elements of her assertive personality, leading to her friends actually appreciating that side of hers.

Moreover, Otoha is also reaching out to her in public, which frustrates the protagonist in the sense that she doesn't want to be seen with her.

Ad

Afterward, they go to the abandoned house to practice and Lilisa tells Otoha Kurogane that they need to come up with ground rules for their vision moving forward with the band.

The protagonist mentions how she wants to play in Japan's biggest rock festival, Fuji Rock, and Otoha suggests they should be an instrumental band, thus setting the stage for the next few arcs.

What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4?

Ad

Otoha and Lilisa arguing as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 4 is going to focus heavily on Lilisa's life in high society and there is also the possibility to introduce new characters, especially since Otoha mentioned the desire to get other band members.

Ad

Furthermore, people can expect more jamming sessions between these two characters and things escalating as per usual.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More