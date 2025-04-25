Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 5 is set to come out on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST, and will continue with the premise of the duo of Lilisa Suzunomiya and Otoha Kurogane performing live for the first time. There is also a good chance to give more context to the protagonist's past, especially considering her family background.

Regarding the most recent episode, it focused on the character of Alice Suzunomiya, Lilisa's sister, and the resentment she has toward the protagonist for stepping into her home. Therefore, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 5 is very likely to give more information regarding this.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rock is a Lady's Modesty series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Lilisa as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

As per what has been reported through the release schedule, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 5 is going to come out next week in various regions, as shown in the table below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:56 am Thursday May 1, 2025

Central Time 9:56 am Thursday May 1, 2025

Eastern Time 10:56 am Thursday May 1, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 2:56 pm Thursday May 1, 2025

Central European Time 3:56 pm Thursday May 1, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:26 pm Thursday May 1, 2025

Philippine Time 10:56 pm Thursday May 1, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:26 am Friday May 2, 2025

Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 5?

Alice as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

For those anime fans who want to watch this series about musicians, they can look for it on platforms such as JNN (also known as TBS).

On the other hand, international fans can head to Hidive to watch the English-subbed version of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 5. However, it needs to be taken into account that they must pay for a subscription to get these services.

Recap of the previous episode

Otoha Kurogane as seen in the latest episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The most recent episode starts with the protagonist, Lilisa Suzunomiya, playing violin with her step-sister, Alice, showing the stark contrast in ability between the ladies. Furthermore, it is revealed in this episode that Alice has a lot of disdain for Lilisa and her mother since she feels they are entitled witches, which becomes the basis of this installment.

After leading with her mother telling her not to return to the guitar, Lilisa is seen back in the old house with Otoha Kurogane, with the protagonist using an app to find new band members. They also apply for a position as drummer and bassist (since Lilisa can also play bass) for the Red Familia orchestra, since they need someone to fill in, and the duo can have their first live performance.

Moreover, it is revealed that Alice, following a cat she finds cute, ends up at the old house and sees Lilisa playing guitar in one of the windows. Therefore, Alice wants to catch her so she can have something to expel her from her family, although Otoha has a friend working as security, and they manage to maintain the secret. The episode ends with Otoha and Lilisa's performance day with the Red Familia.

What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 5?

Otoha and Lilisa heading to play with the Red Familia (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 5 is very likely to focus a lot of Otoha and Lilisa's performance with the Red Familia orchestra while also introducing new characters. This is also bound to show the duo's intense performance with other musicians, and there is a chance that Alice could be a focal point once again.

