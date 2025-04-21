Zatsu Tabi episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 4 will be released on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The most recent episode continued with the journey that Chika Suzugamori went through with Koyomi Hasunuma, and also provided the introduction of Yui Unoki, who was the main focus of the installment.
This episode also had the protagonist going on a trip with Yui and also revealing more information about Chika's time in high school. Zatsu Tabi episode 4 is expected to continue with that formula while also giving the spotlight to more of Chika's friends, as per what was shown at the end.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zatsu Tabi series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.
Zatsu Tabi episode 4 release date and time for all regions
As per the information that has been provided across various platforms online, Zatsu Tabi episode 4 is set to be released on April 28, 2025, at 10 pm JST across multiple regions. The release schedule for several parts of the world is listed in the following table:
Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 4?
When it comes to anime fans who are residing in Japan and want to watch this slice-of-life series, they can go for platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.
When it comes to the international fans who are eager to see the English-subbed version of Zatsu Tabi episode 4, they can watch it on Crunchyroll. However, they will have to pay for a subscription to get this streaming service.
Recap of the previous episode
The most recent episode picks up where the previous one left off as Chika Suzugamori, the aspiring mangaka, continues her current travel with her friend, Koyomi "Hassu" Hasunuma. This time around, it shows some of the different things they do, such as going to hot springs, eating together, and a lot more, overall having a good time.
Once Chika returns home, she runs into another friend of hers, Yui Unoki, as she asks the protagonist to travel together because she gets jealous of Hassu. The two young women go on a trip together, with Yui enjoying these new experiences and the audience getting new insights regarding Chika's past, such as them having trained together at the kendo club at school, and the protagonist always working hard on multiple projects.
Therefore, all of this highlights Yui's insecurities and how she wants to be more like Chika, although the travel also allows her to see another side of herself. Moreover, two more of Chika's friends are properly introduced at the end of the episode, with one of them, Fuyune, sharing her love for food while Riri mentions that alcohol is the most important part of traveling.
What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 4?
Zatsu Tabi episode 4 is going to present another journey for Chika Suzugamori to take, especially considering that she has created a habit of taking her friends along for the ride. Moreover, now that the ending of this recent episode focused on the likes of Riri and Fuyune, there is a very good chance that they are going to be the next focal point.
