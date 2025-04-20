Witch Watch episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 4 is going to be released on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. The most recent installment, as was the case with the previous ones, continued the episodic nature of the series by covering three different adventures of Nico and Morihito.
This episode focuses on Nico trying to get new clothes to impress Morihito, the protagonist using magic to carry her manga boxes, and a mysterious figure following them. Witch Watch episode 4 is bound to address the introduction of the new character in this series, Kanshi Kazamatsuri.
Witch Watch episode 4 release date and time for all regions
As previously stated, and following the information regarding the schedule of the franchise, Witch Watch episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST in various regions, with the release time of other parts of the world shown in the following table:
Where to watch Witch Watch episode 2?
When it comes to those viewers who are living in Japan and are looking to give this series about witches an opportunity, it is currently being shown on platforms such as JNN (MBS, TBS).
Furthermore, international fans have multiple streaming platform options for the English-subbed version of Witch Watch episode 4, with Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu being the most prominent. However, it is worth highlighting that the last one is exclusive to the United States.
Recap of the previous episode
The installment begins with Nico Wakatsuki waking up and realizing that she doesn't have anything new to wear to impress Morihitio, which is why she decides to use a spell to wear the clothes from a magazine. However, the spell only shows the front of the clothes, and her backside is transparent, which leads to several comedic moments where she doesn't want to show her back to Morihito.
The next portion of the episode features Nico's mother, Ibuki, sending them their daughter's boxes of manga volumes, with Morihito Otogi also receiving a letter from her, telling him not to spoil the protagonist and to beware of the threat involving rain and a dog.
Nico divides herself into four smaller versions of herself to carry the boxes on her own, but she is then attacked by a dog, although Morihito protects her and realizes that wasn't the threat.
Witch Watch episode 4 has another short storyline where Morihito realizes that they have been followed by someone. He takes them to an isolated place and has a small fight with a man wearing a dog mask, who is revealed to be Kanshi Kazamatsuri. He is a friend of Nico's and claims to be a crow familiar bound to protect her.
What to expect from Witch Watch episode 4?
Witch Watch episode 4 is going to continue with the shenanigans of Nico and Morihito, especially considering the most recent prediction of what could happen to the titular witch. Moreover, the latest installment also featured the introduction of Kanshi Kazamatsuri, which is bound to get the spotlight.
