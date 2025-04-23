  • home icon
  The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Apr 23, 2025 04:30 GMT
The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 5 release date and more (Image via EMT Squared)
The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 5 release date and more (Image via EMT Squared)

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 5 is due to come out on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12 am JST. This episode continues with the premise of multiple short stories, with the first one focusing on the stadium's speaker, Nagisa Sato, and her struggles to come up with her usual joke for one of the team players.

There was also a two-parter storyline, which is a first for the anime, focusing on Ruriko trying to discover who wrote letters praising her work. The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 5 is very likely to maintain this structure, especially with the return of some characters who were introduced in the past.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Catcher in the Ballpark series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Nagisa Sato as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).
Nagisa Sato as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

As per what was originally stated in the release schedule for this sports anime, The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 5 will come out next week in several different regions all over the world, as shown in the following table:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time8:00 amTuesdayApril 29, 2025
Central Time10:00 amTuesdayApril 29, 2025
Eastern Time11:00 amTuesdayApril 29, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time3:00 pmTuesdayApril 29, 2025
Central European Time4:00 pmTuesdayApril 29, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayApril 29, 2025
Philippine Time11:00 pmTuesdayApril 29, 2025
Australia Central Time12:30 amWednesdayApril 30, 2025
Where to watch The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 5?

Murata and Ruriko as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).
Murata and Ruriko as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

Anime fans from Japan can watch this baseball series on platforms like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X. As for international fans, they can watch the English-subbed version of The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 5 on Crunchyroll. However, viewers will have to pay for a subscription to access these streaming services.

Recap of the previous episode

Ruriko crying in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).
Ruriko crying in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

The first part focuses on the speaker of the stadium, who is known across the baseball league because of the jokes she makes when introducing the player named Nokogiriyama. The character's name is Nagisa Sato, and she struggles to come up with a new joke after five years on the job, with Ruriko running into her and prompting her to speak her heart out, which results in Nagisa complimenting Nokogiriyama, having an actual positive outcome.

When it comes to the second storyline of this installment, it is a two-parter focused on the fact that Ruriko has received a lot of letters from clients praising her work. Therefore, she decides to do research on the matter, trying to determine who could have written so many kind words, leading to the introduction of several characters from previous stories.

Eventually, Ruriko finds Murata, and they share a moment where the latter is nervous as the protagonist mentions words from the letters. It is later revealed by one of the security guards that several clients, the ones from previous stories, wrote the letters, with Murata claiming she makes going to the stadium a lot better. Ruriko cries but ends up sharing a tender moment with Murata to thank him.

What to expect from The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 5?

Ruriko as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).
Ruriko as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 5 will continue with the affairs of this romantic comedy, and Ruriko is bound to have a lot more adventures in the stadium. Furthermore, the most recent installment allowed characters other than Murata to return to the plot, so this is something that fans can expect in the upcoming installment.

Kevin Tanza

