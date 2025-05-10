The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 delayed by one week

Friday, May 9, 2025 saw The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 officially announced for a one-week delay the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime franchise. The television anime series’ new release date is now officially Friday, May 23, 2025, with the episode airing at 11:45 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) per the X post.

Ad

As of this article’s writing, the only reason given for The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19’s delay is what’s stated in the X post, that being “due to programming reasons.” While a more detailed explanation is unlikely to come, this answer is at least promising for suggesting there aren’t any production issues with the series.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19’s delay seemingly unrelated to production issues or standards

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Given the above explanation for the delay of The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19, fans likely have nothing to worry about when it comes to the series’ production quality. Typically speaking, delays which are a result of production issues are announced as being for such rather than kept secretive. This is usually the route taken in these scenarios due to the fact that fans are likely to be more understanding and supportive as a result.

Ad

Likewise, the absence of such clarification here suggests there are no current issues with the series’ quality Indeed, the second season has yet to see TOHO Animation Studio and OLM Studios take a noticeable step back in production. Many fans are even of the opinion that production has improved from the first season, if not remained consistent. All of this suggests that fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to a drop in quality in the coming episode.

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 should continue Jinshi’s investigation into Maomao’s disappearance. The preview for the episode suggests he takes his efforts to the next level, more intensely pursuing leads and doing so without care. Maomao, meanwhile, appears to begin gathering intel on Suirei’s mysterious Revival Elixir after growing accustomed to and establishing herself as a part of the village lifestyle.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Natsu Hyuga and illustrator Touko Shino’s original light novel series of the same name. The story originally began as a web novel by Hyuga on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in October 2011, where it is still ongoing in this format today. The light novels are also ongoing after beginning in August 2014.

The series has also been adapted into a manga, co-written by Hyuga and Itsuki Nanao and illustrated by Nekokurage, which began in May 2017 and is still ongoing. An alternative manga series titled Maomao’s Notes from the Inner Palace written by Hyuga and illustrated by Minoji Kurata began in August 2017, and is also still ongoing today.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More