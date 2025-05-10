The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 is slated to be released on Friday, March 23, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST, on Nippon Television and other networks. The episode will be on a break next week due to a special programming schedule.

Ad

Following the revelations of episode 18 titled Festival, fans are eagerly anticipating how Maomao's village experience unfolds and Jinshi's desperate search continues in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19. The mysterious connections between Suirei, Shisui, and the imperial conspiracies deepen as Maomao gains insights into the Revival Elixir.

International viewers can catch the episode on Crunchyroll approximately two and a half hours after the Japanese broadcast, though they'll need to exercise patience through the unexpected delay.

Ad

Trending

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19: Release date and time for all major regions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 premieres on March 23, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The scheduled release time applies solely to Japanese audiences while other regions will have different release times. According to different time zones, the schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday May 23, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday May 23, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday May 23, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday May 23, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday May 23, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday May 23, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday May 23, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday May 24, 2025 1:10 am

Ad

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19: Where to watch?

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 will air on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode at its local time. Fans can also access the series on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 will be available on Crunchyroll approximately two and a half hours after its broadcast in Japan. The series is also available on Netflix, but requires a subscription.

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

In The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18, Jinshi checks on Concubine Gyokuyou, relieved Maomao’s past treatment resolved her breech birth. With Maomao missing for ten days, Jinshi’s investigation leads to eunuch Tian’s suspicious identity and a visit to a graveyard, where Shenlou mourns that Jinshi resembles the late emperor before attempting suicide.

The grave links to Concubine Loulan, who has fled the palace—a treasonous act. Meanwhile, Maomao’s father Lakan damages the palace walls in panic, and Loulan’s father Shihou is missing. Lakan’s son, Lahan, uncovers signs of large-scale embezzlement and metal hoarding, hinting at a possible rebellion within the palace.

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19: What to expect? (speculative)

Maomao a seen in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 (OLM / TOHO Animation)

In The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19, Maomao begins adapting to village life while covertly gathering intel, particularly about the mysterious Revival Elixir promised by Suirei. Her curiosity drives deeper exploration into her captors' motives. Meanwhile, Jinshi intensifies his investigation, pursuing leads linking Taihou, Loulan, and the illicit weapon manufacturing operation revealed by Lahan.

Ad

The episode is expected to shed light on Suirei and Shisui’s roles in the imperial conspiracy. Lakan’s frantic response to Maomao’s disappearance may prompt unexpected allies to join the search, as mounting tensions hint at larger political upheaval ahead.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More