The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17: Jinshi hunts for clues as Maomao uncovers Suirei's secrets

With the release of The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17 on May 2, 2025, the story resumes with Maomao's abduction, prompting a frantic search by Jinshi after Lady Gyokuyou informs him of her disappearance. Joined by Gaoshun, Jinshi investigates within the palace, uncovering troubling clues.
Meanwhile, Maomao reaches a remote village with Shisui and their captor, Suirei. As Maomao observes her surroundings with trademark insight, the episode reveals unexpected ties between Suirei and Shisui, exposing secrets unknown to the palace. A deeper conspiracy begins to unfold, hinting at the involvement of recent palace visitors in a growing web of intrigue.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17 deepens the mystery
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17 begins with Jinshi learning of Maomao's disappearance from a worried Lady Gyokuyou. Immediately alarmed, he questions Hongniang, who explains that Maomao was last seen at midday the previous day, preparing mugwort for Lady Gyokuyou's moxibustion before reportedly heading to the school.
Despite searching everywhere, Maomao remains untraceable, prompting Jinshi and Gaoshun to investigate the doctor's office themselves. In a brilliant display of Maomao's foresight, Jinshi discovers a hidden message she left behind in a tree hollow. The clue, found thanks to silvervine (which doubles as catnip) placed deliberately to attract attention, contains two crucial words: "Shrine" and "Sui."
This clever breadcrumb demonstrates Maomao's quick thinking even while being abducted, reinforcing her character's resourcefulness under pressure. Armed with these clues, Jinshi returns to the Jade Pavilion to consult with Gyokuyou and her servants.
Together, they deduce that the shrine refers to the one located in the northern part of the palace, while "Sui" could indicate either Shisui, a servant girl reportedly close to Maomao, or the newly appointed eunuch Suirei. Taking no chances, Jinshi orders his men to investigate all three leads simultaneously.
Meanwhile, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17 shifts focus to Maomao and Shisui, who have disembarked from a ship after changing vessels twice during their journey with Suirei.
Maomao's initial assumption about traveling north is questioned as she notices inconsistencies in the temperature and humidity of their forest surroundings, showcasing her analytical mind even as a captive.
In a tense forest scene, Maomao tests Suirei by throwing a snake in her path, confirming her suspicion that their captor has ophidiophobia (fear of snakes). More significantly, this encounter reveals that Suirei and Shisui are actually sisters, with Shisui having been complicit in the abduction plan all along.
This explains why Maomao had noticed Shisui's occasional noble-like behaviors that seemed incongruent with her servant status. With their true relationship exposed, Suirei unties Shisui, who then frees Maomao as they continue their journey to a mysterious village bustling with hot springs and festival preparations.
In a shocking development, Maomao recognizes a special envoy and guard who recently visited the Imperial Palace, suggesting a deeper conspiracy. At the palace, Jinshi's investigation yields troubling discoveries: his men find a hidden water path near the shrine and confirm that Suirei is missing.
Most alarmingly, they can find no record of anyone named Shisui among the registered palace servants, indicating a carefully orchestrated infiltration of the imperial household.
Conclusion
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17 ends with mounting tension as Jinshi unravels a sophisticated abduction scheme while Maomao remains stranded in a village tied to recent palace visitors. The episode reveals shocking truths about Suirei and Shisui’s identities, hinting at a broader conspiracy involving foreign envoys.
With Maomao’s safety uncertain and Jinshi racing against time, the narrative builds suspense and political intrigue. As the plot thickens, viewers are left questioning Suirei’s true motives and whether Jinshi can interpret Maomao’s subtle clues before danger strikes. The episode sets the stage for high-stakes developments ahead.
