Does Jinshi know the actual identity of his mother in Apothecary Diaries? Explained

The Apothecary Diaries series has two protagonists, Maomao and Jinshi, whose relationship is a plot point in the story, but the latter's identity and past are a major mystery that is slowly explained. In that regard, most of Jinshi's complicated past stems from the actions of her mother, Lady Ah-Duo, and the decisions she made right after giving birth to him to change his future.

Jinshi doesn't know that Lady Ah-Duo is her mother in the Apothecary Diaries series and is not aware that she switched her with the Emperor's brother when the latter was also being born. This led to the male protagonist having the chance to survive and, overall, have a very decent life in the Palace under the Emperor's guidance, but he is not aware of what transpired on the day of his birth.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

Explaining whether Jinshi knows the identity of his mother in the Apothecary Diaries or not

Lady Ah-Duo as seen in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation Studio and OLM)

As was previously mentioned, Lady Ah-Duo, formerly the Pure Consort of the Garnet Pavilion, is Jinshi's mother and was giving birth to him the same day that the Emperor's brother was born. Therefore, Jinshi wasn't receiving the treatment he needed to stay alive, and Lady Ah-Duo chose to trade him for the Emperor's brother so he could survive and have a better life.

It is worth pointing out that, as of this writing, in the manga, light novels, and anime adaptations, Jinshi is not aware that Lady Ah-Duo is her mother. However, they have a very good relationship, as shown in the series, where the male protagonist even goes as far as entrusting Suirei and other children of the Shi clan to her in the story at some points.

As seen in the first season of the anime, Jinshi is not aware of this situation, with Maomao herself coming up with theories regarding Lady Ah-Duo's actions and the reasoning behind what she did. Therefore, there is a chance that the story at some point is going to have the character be informed about his heritage, especially regarding that he also keeps the secret that he isn't a eunuch.

What this means for Jinshi's character

Jinshi and Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The plot point of Jinshi's heritage and identity has been quite prevalent in the Apothecary Diaries series, somewhat mirroring Maomao's own past and how she comes to terms with that. In that regard, there is a very good chance that, as mentioned earlier, he is going to accept that and how that affects his life moving forward.

Moreover, while he is seen and he believes that he is the Emperor's brother, he could be dealing with a different outlook if he discovers that he is the eldest son. This could play a role in his future in the story while also having him deal with the potential responsibility of becoming king once again, which he thought he had avoided for a long time.

Final thoughts

Lady Ah-Duo's role as Jinshi's mother might be one of the most important in the Apothecary Diaries, and the latter is still not aware of that information. This is something that is bound to be addressed at some point in the series, especially considering what this could mean for his character moving forward.

