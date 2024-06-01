10 most beloved anime characters from The Apothecary Diaries

Some characters from The Apothecary Diaries have captivated audiences with their depth, charm, and complexity, each contributing uniquely to the enthralling narrative. This series, which revolves around an empire, lays down wit, suspense, and cinematographic drama that continues to stay with the reader.

From the brilliant but sarcastic Maomao to the elusive Jinshi, these characters are well-developed. The Apothecary Diaries offers the audience a full range of characters who have become popular among the fans.

This list includes the ten most beloved anime characters from The Apothecary Diaries who have made their way into fans' hearts for their distinct qualities and the roles they play in the anime.

Gyokuyou, Maomao, and others are among the beloved anime characters from The Apothecary Diaries

10) Lady Lishu

Lady Lishu as shown in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio)

Lady Lishu is one of the characters from The Apothecary Diaries who stands out for her young age and lengthy tenure as a concubine. Beginning her service at nine, she transitioned to the current Emperor after the previous Emperor's demise. Despite her sheltered upbringing, she maintains a mostly positive outlook in life.

Lishu, though plagued by food allergies, remains content in her role, displaying resilience. Her innocence and curiosity make her a foil to her more experienced courtesan peers, as she eagerly seeks new experiences despite her prolonged exposure to courtly life.

9) Madam

Madam as shown in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio)

Every successful business has a leader with a firm hand, someone who can maintain a clear vision and handle the practicalities of daily operations. The Madam of the renowned Verdigris House, affectionately called Grams by Maomao, exemplifies this role, making her one of the beloved characters from The Apothecary Diaries.

Tough and shrewd, she manages unruly customers with ease. Despite her no-nonsense demeanor, she has a heart of gold, especially towards Maomao and the other girls. Their interactions are heartwarming, as her tough exterior hides a deep affection. She’s always ready to help, provided there's a fair exchange.

8) Ah-Duo

Ah-Duo as shown in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio)

Ah-Duo, known as the Pure Consort, is renowned for her striking beauty and regal presence, often resembling a prince more than a concubine. Her appearance evokes comparisons to characters from the Wuxia series like Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation.

As the emperor's first love, Ah-Duo faced tough decisions, especially after losing her uterus during childbirth. Despite never desiring the role of a consort, her bond with the emperor kept her in the palace until she was eventually replaced. Her captivating presence is reminiscent of Revolutionary Girl Utena, and she is one of the worthy characters from The Apothecary Diaries.

7) Rakan

Rakan as shown in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio)

Rakan, Maomao’s father, is another character whose peculiarities are intriguing and deviate from the norm. Using subtle wit and an inherent knowledge of poisons and healing remedies, he remains one of the captivating and somewhat eerie characters from The Apothecary Diaries.

Rakan’s conversations with Maomao include a mixture of protective parental feelings and curiosity, which makes their relationship rather interesting. The secret and hidden past of the man and the motives for his bizarre actions make the reader feel more suspenseful. The fans enjoy the anarchy of Rakan and how the show portrays his character as one that defied the societal order in any one world.

6) Xiaolan

Xiaolan as shown in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio)

Xiaolan is a playful and characteristically sly maid, whose introduction infuses the series with energy and laughter. She always likes to trifle around and crack jokes hence her actions are always captivating to fans. Xiaolan’s protectorate role towards Maomao and her problem-solving abilities in a risky situation also reveals her character as not being confined to being portrayed only as a humorous character.

Throwing more light on her background gives her character a deeper meaning as she is a strong woman who has been through a lot of challenges in her life. Xiaolan is one of the major supporting characters from The Apothecary Diaries, and the fans like how she is so proactive and supportive of Maomao.

5) Gyokuyou

Gyokuyou as shown in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio)

Gyokuyou is a meek and benevolent wife whose actions win over the Emperor as well as numerous fans. Her kind personality and subordinates’ love for her make her quite popular in the palace; her genuine care for Maiomao brings an emotional layer to the narrative. Another factor about Gyokuyou is that the character remains humble and graceful despite the circumstances.

Despite the political machinations around her, Gyokuyou remains a beacon of hope and kindness, making her an essential and cherished character in the series. Her maternal instincts and protective nature provide a comforting contrast to the often ruthless world of the harem, making her one of the characters from The Apothecary Diaries.

4) Lihua

Lihua as shown in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio)

Lihua is a consort whose beauty is matched by her cunning intelligence. She plays the political game within the harem with grace and strategic acumen, making her a formidable presence in the palace. Lihua's ability to navigate the treacherous waters of court intrigue and her subtle manipulations showcase her as a master tactician.

Her relationship with Maomao evolves from initial suspicion to mutual respect, highlighting Lihua's capacity for growth and adaptation. Fans admire Lihua for her resilience and the way she wields her influence to protect those she cares about, making her one of the beloved characters from The Apothecary Diaries.

3) Gao Shun

Gao Shun as shown in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio)

Gao Shun, intelligent and loyal bodyguard of Jinshi, is the character whose determination and dedication to the main protagonist did not cause any doubt. But to depict him as a silent and large statue, his great concern to defend Jinshi reflects his personality strengths.

Despite this, Gao Shun does not have much of a past explored beyond his dedication to the cause, which adds an interesting layer to the series’ cast of characters. His appearance is the surety in the volatile setting of the palace, and readers relish the tenacity he offers in the story. Gao Shun's interactions with Maomao also reveal a softer, more human side to his character, making him one of the well-rounded and respected characters from The Apothecary Diaries.

2) Jinshi

Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio)

Jinshi is the high-ranking eunuch in the palace wearing make-up, a young man who has all the ladies’ gazes on him with his handsome face and cold demeanor. However, beneath Jinshi’s frail appearance, he is an expert at playing mind games and nearly always thinks a few moves ahead.

The scenes with Maomao as a fellow protagonist are enjoyable because of the bromance between them, which is filled with respect and hints at affection. The fact that Jinshi’s true intention is concealed contributes to the complexity of his character, which fans appreciate. Despite his hard exterior and dedication to the Emperor, he has a tragic past which makes him one of the popular characters from The Apothecary Diaries.

1) Maomao

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio)

Maomao is the main and is among the unique characters from The Apothecary Diaries. She has the extraordinary ability to solve complicated mysteries and is a former pharmacist, so she is rather unexpected in her role as an interesting protagonist. She has many scrapes, often put in harm’s way due to her curiosity, but in the end, she tends to come out of it unscathed, thanks to the knowledge she possesses on poisons and medicines.

Knowing the story with the red-light district, Moamoa added more depth to her character, and it made her no-give-up attitude and independence all the more inspiring. People like how she is eccentric and also how she handles royal living with a layer of reality.

To Conclude

The Apothecary Diaries features an extraordinary blend of intelligent, charming, and intriguing characters, making it a standout in anime and manga. From Maomao's sharp wit and Jinshi's enigmatic allure to Gao Shun's stoic loyalty and Bao Ning's spirited determination, each character adds depth to the story. These characters from The Apothecary Diaries have their unique qualities and complex interactions create a captivating tapestry that engages fans.

