The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17 will be released on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and others. Meanwhile, according to the designated timings, international fans can stream it on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Maomao distributing Luomen's precaution papers all around the Jade Pavilion. After reaching the nurse's office, Maomao realized that the head nurse might be plotting the death of the consorts' babies. However, Suirei's last-minute appearance saved the head nurse's secret, as Maomao was kidnapped and taken outside the Imperial Palace.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17: Release date and time for all major regions

Maomao and Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17 will be released on May 2, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This release schedule is specific for audiences residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world.

According to different time zones, the schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday May 2, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday May 2, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday May 2, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday May 2, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday May 2, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday May 2, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday May 2, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday May 3, 2025 1:10 am

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17: Where to watch?

Maomao and Gaoshun as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17 will air on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode at its local time. Fans can also access the series on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17 will be available on Crunchyroll approximately two and a half hours after its broadcast in Japan. The series is also available on Netflix, but requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16 recap

Maomao and Shenlu as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16, titled Festering Resentment, commenced with a focus on Maomao second-guessing her choice to wear the hairpin gifted by Jinshi. Eventually, she couldn't wear it and took it with her to the doctor's office. There, she found Luomen writing a new list of precautions to prevent endangering the unborn baby of Lady Gyokuyou.

Maomao was then asked to take this list to the school, where students could mass produce it. When Maomao reached the school, the teacher told her that Luomen had written a similar list during his previous time at the Imperial Palace. This alerted Maomao, because no one was aware of these precautions before. So, she visited the nurse's office for more information.

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

There, she met the head nurse, Shenlu, who told Maomao about her sad life. Soon, Maomao realized that Shenlu was the person plotting the murder of the consorts' unborn babies. However, before Maomao could exit the nurse's office, she was stopped by Suirei, who blackmailed the female protagonist not to reveal this secret.

Meanwhile, Lakan had also gotten suspicious of the Shi clan and held a meeting with Master Shishou and Jinshi. As the meeting didn't lead to any major revelations, everyone returned, and it was revealed that Lady Ah-Duo was disguised as Jinshi. On the other hand, Maomao was kidnapped and taken outside the Imperial Palace by Suirei.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17: What to expect? (speculative)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17 is titled The Fox Village. As hinted at in the previous episode's climax, the next installment's title might be of the place where Maomao is taken to, outside the Imperial Palace.

Moreover, Maomao's disappearance is followed by the vanishing of the other Maomao, the kitten. So, Gaoshun goes around looking for the latter. However, as soon as Jinshi learns about the disappearance of his favorite Maomao, things take a big turn.

