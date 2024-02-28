The Apothecary Diaries episode 20 aired on February 24, 2024, and explored the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Jinshi. Episode 20 also revealed many different plot lines revolving around Jinshi's actual identity as well as the actual fate of Suirei.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 20 highlights

The Apothecary Diaries episode 20 begins with Maomao waking up in Jinshi's quarters, finding herself bandaged and attended to by Suiren. Suiren escorts Maomao to a meeting with Jinshi, Gaoshun, and Basen present. Jinshi asks Maomao about her presence at the recent ceremony and her foresight regarding the falling pillar, prompting Maomao to discuss her suspicions of a plot to harm a noble.

Maomao also addresses the theft of ceremonial items and implicates a metalsmith in the affair, suggesting that the metalsmith was unaware of the true intentions behind the commission, indicating a deeper conspiracy involving the knowledge of a secret technique. Following this discussion, Maomao reflects on Jinshi's involvement in the event and briefly contemplates Suirei's potential role.

Later in The Apothecary Diaries episode 20 Lihaku informs Maomao, that Suirei was indeed suspected to be perpetrator and the investigation led to her death by drinking poison. Doubtful of Suirei's fate, Maomao returns to work alongside Suiren, pondering Suirei's character and motives. She seeks further information by discussing Suirei's autopsy with the physician in charge, questioning the presence of thornapple poison.

Maomao's suspicions deepen when she discovers that the body in Suirei's coffin does not belong to her, suggesting Suirei staged her death using a specific medication. Maomao believes this medication induces a death-like state, allowing Suirei to escape unnoticed. She explains her theory to Jinshi and Gaoshun, who are initially skeptical but eventually come to understand her reasoning.

Meanwhile, Jinshi reflects on Suirei's case and discusses personal matters with Gaoshun, including the prospect of finding a lover. They visit Luolan and Lady Gyokuyou, delving into court politics and personal dynamics. Maomao returns to the rear palace, completing tasks for Lady Gyokuyou while contemplating her observations about Gyokuyou's potential pregnancy. However, her return is uneventful, leaving her to ponder further.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 20 also revealed that Jinshi was actually taking certain medicines to continue the appearance and persona of a 24-year-old eunuch. It is also revealed that his being a eunuch and 24 years old is simply a made-up persona, while Jinshi himself is just 19, masquerading as a eunuch for mysterious reasons to be revealed later in the series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 20 concluded with Lihaku eavesdropping on a conversation at the Verdigris House, hinting at further intrigue.

Final thoughts

The Apothecary Diaries episode 21 will be released on March 3, 2024 and will be titled How to Buy Out a Contract? It will mainly explore Lihaku's struggles with the Verdigris house. Lakan's backstory and his actual story will be explored in further episodes as well.