The Apothecary Diaries episode 21, titled How to Buy Out a Contract? is set to release on March 2, 2024. Episode 20 mainly explored the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Jinshi; the episode mainly adapted Suirei's escape after being reprimanded by the palace officials.

This episode also depicts Jinshi ingesting a peculiar medicine to continue his appearance as a eunuch, which foreshadows yet another plot point centered around Jinshi's actual identity. The anime is currently available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 21: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 21 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 1 am JST. Additionally, the anime has been dubbed into English, and the first nine episodes are currently available for viewing in English.

The complete list of release information for international viewers across all time zones is:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday March 2 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday March 2 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday March 2 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday March 2 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday March 2 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday March 2 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday March 3 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday March 3

The Apothecary Diaries episode 21 streaming details

Lord Lakan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Previously, The Apothecary Diaries anime was exclusively available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. However, it has expanded its availability and is now accessible on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. Despite this expansion, the anime is region-locked for many regions on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime, but it will be available on Crunchyroll for most viewers.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 20 recap

The Apothecary Diaries episode 20: Disguised Suirei (Image via TOHO Animation)

In episode 20 of The Apothecary Diaries, Maomao wakes up in Jinshi's quarters, bandaged and attended to by Suiren. She's brought to a meeting with Jinshi, Gaoshun, and Basen, where she explains her knowledge of the recent incident at the ceremony and its connections to previous cases.

The theft of ceremonial items and the metalsmith's involvement are discussed, leading Maomao to speculate on the true orchestrator's motives. Lihaku later informs Maomao that Suirei, who was suspected of being the perpetrator, ended up drinking and passing to escape punishment.

Maomao contemplates further, suspecting Suirei staged her death using a rare medication. Maomao later requests Jinshi to let her actually see Suirei's corpse. Later, Maomao finds out that Suirei's corpse was replaced with someone else's corpse. Later, Maomao then reveals how Suirei must've used a mythical drug to make herself appear deceased and later escape.

Lihaku as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Later in the episode, Jinshi reflects on Suirei's case and his own life, discussing family matters with Gaoshun. He visits Luolan and Lady Gyokuyou, considering their significance in court politics.

Maomao returns to the rear palace, completing tasks for Gyokuyou and speculating on her condition. At the Verdigris House, Lihaku overhears a conversation revealing the intrigue surrounding the departure of one of its residents.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 21: What to expect?

Lady Loulan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 21 will focus on Lihaku and his struggles with the Verdigris house. Episode 20 revealed that Jinshi's identity is nothing more than a front he has constructed for reasons that will be revealed later in the series. Episode 20 concludes the plot, and episode 21 will explore Lihaku and his relationship with one of Maomao's sisters.