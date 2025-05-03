The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 will be released on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. Following the revelations of episode 17, fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment as Jinshi searches for the missing Maomao who has been abducted by Suirei and taken to a mysterious village.
The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels including Nippon Television, Animax, and others. International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, according to their regional release schedule.
With Maomao discovering that Shisui and Suirei are sisters and encountering familiar faces from the Imperial Palace in this unknown village, episode 18 promises to deliver more developments in this series.
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18: Release date and time for all major regions
Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 premieres on May 9, 2025 at 11:40 pm JST. This schedule applies solely to Japanese audiences, while other regions will have different release times. According to different time zones, the schedule is as follows:
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18: Where to watch?
For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 will air on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode at its local time. The series is also accessible on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.
For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 will be available on Crunchyroll approximately two and a half hours after its broadcast in Japan. Fans can watch this series on Netflix with a subscription plan.
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17 recap
In The Apothecary Diaries season 2, episode 17, Jinshi learns from Lady Gyokuyou that Maomao has vanished. Investigating with Gaoshun, he finds a hidden message pointing to a shrine and someone named "Sui." Suspecting Shisui or the eunuch Suirei, he launches a search.
Meanwhile, Maomao and Shisui, abducted by Suirei, travel to a remote village. Maomao gets to know that Suirei and Shisui are sisters and that Shisui aided the abduction. Freed, they arrive at a village hosting a festival. At the palace, Jinshi’s men find a hidden waterway, confirm Suirei’s absence, and discover no servant named Shisui officially exists.
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18: What to expect? (speculative)
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 is likely to follow Jinshi as he intensifies his search for Maomao, focusing on the shrine and a possible confrontation with Lady Shenlu, who may hold key information or attempt to flee.
Meanwhile, Maomao will explore the mysterious village tied to palace conspiracies, using her sharp wit to uncover connections between Suirei, Shisui, and the imperial conspiracies.
The revelation that Suirei and Shisui are sisters hints at a long-running scheme, with the festival setting offering both danger and clues. The episode is expected to show hidden motives and unfold the narrative surrounding Maomao’s abduction.
