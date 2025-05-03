The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 will be released on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. Following the revelations of episode 17, fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment as Jinshi searches for the missing Maomao who has been abducted by Suirei and taken to a mysterious village.

Ad

The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels including Nippon Television, Animax, and others. International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, according to their regional release schedule.

With Maomao discovering that Shisui and Suirei are sisters and encountering familiar faces from the Imperial Palace in this unknown village, episode 18 promises to deliver more developments in this series.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18: Release date and time for all major regions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 premieres on May 9, 2025 at 11:40 pm JST. This schedule applies solely to Japanese audiences, while other regions will have different release times. According to different time zones, the schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday May 9, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday May 9, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday May 9, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday May 9, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday May 9, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday May 9, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday May 9, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday May 10, 2025 1:10 am

Ad

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18: Where to watch?

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 will air on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode at its local time. The series is also accessible on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 will be available on Crunchyroll approximately two and a half hours after its broadcast in Japan. Fans can watch this series on Netflix with a subscription plan.

Ad

Also read: Who is Maomao's mother in The Apothecary Diaries? Explained

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17 recap

A still from The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 17 (Image via TOHO Animation Studio and OLM)

In The Apothecary Diaries season 2, episode 17, Jinshi learns from Lady Gyokuyou that Maomao has vanished. Investigating with Gaoshun, he finds a hidden message pointing to a shrine and someone named "Sui." Suspecting Shisui or the eunuch Suirei, he launches a search.

Ad

Meanwhile, Maomao and Shisui, abducted by Suirei, travel to a remote village. Maomao gets to know that Suirei and Shisui are sisters and that Shisui aided the abduction. Freed, they arrive at a village hosting a festival. At the palace, Jinshi’s men find a hidden waterway, confirm Suirei’s absence, and discover no servant named Shisui officially exists.

Also read: Is Jinshi a eunuch in The Apothecary Diaries? His secret explained

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18: What to expect? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 is likely to follow Jinshi as he intensifies his search for Maomao, focusing on the shrine and a possible confrontation with Lady Shenlu, who may hold key information or attempt to flee.

Meanwhile, Maomao will explore the mysterious village tied to palace conspiracies, using her sharp wit to uncover connections between Suirei, Shisui, and the imperial conspiracies.

The revelation that Suirei and Shisui are sisters hints at a long-running scheme, with the festival setting offering both danger and clues. The episode is expected to show hidden motives and unfold the narrative surrounding Maomao’s abduction.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More