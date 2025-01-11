The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 2 will be released on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be aired on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and other related ones. International fans can stream the episode according to designated timings.
The previous episode saw Maomao become a teacher to Xiaolin after the latter requested to learn how to read and write. The last part of the episode saw Maomao capturing a kitten and fostering it until it was nourished to good health. Just like the female protagonist, the cat was also named Maomao.
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 2 release date and time for all major regions
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 2 will be released on January 17, 2025, at 11:40 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). This release time is specific for Japan and will vary for the rest of the world. Other release dates and times according to some different timezones are as follows:
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 2: Where to watch?
For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 2 will air on local TV channels like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode according to its local timing. Moreover, the sequel series will also be present on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, d Anime Store, and many others.
For international fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 2 will be aired on one of the most trusted anime streaming websites, Crunchyroll. The episode will be available on this streaming site 2:30 minutes after its airing in Japan. The sequel series can also be streamed on Netflix, which requires a subscription.
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 premiere recap
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 1, titled Maomao and Maomao, commenced with Maomao and the quack doctor brewing rose water and alcohol in the herb room. A few moments later, Maomao's supplies of books arrived. Maomao wanted the maids to learn how to read and considered distributing books among them. However, the books had explicit content and were confiscated.
The next day, the same books were gifted to the Emperor who gave them to his consorts. The Consorts then took them to their ladies-in-waiting. Ailan, Lady Gyokuyou's lady-in-waiting, wanted to share the books with others so, upon Maomao's suggestion, she considered copying them by hand and distributing them.
The second part of the episode saw Xiaolin asking Maomao to teach her how to read and write. Impressed by her compassion, Maomao became her teacher for the day. Later that day, Maomao, alongside Ailan and two guards, escorted Lingli, the Emperor's daughter, outside of the house.
When they entered the main hall, Lingli rushed towards a stray kitten. After Shisui captured the cat, it was taken back to the herb room. The kitten was taken care of by Maomao and the quack doctor. Moreover, the Emperor also allowed Maomao to take care of the cat until it was healthy enough for Lingli to handle. The cat was named 'Maomao,' which the female protagonist wasn't fond of.
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 2: What to expect? (speculative)
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 2 is titled Caravan. According to the preview synopsis, the next episode will see the arrival of a Caravan to the Imperial Palace. As expected, everyone (from the consorts to their maids) is excited about buying new things.
The Caravan offered clothes, ornaments, and many other things. However, one thing that takes the spotlight is a fragrance. When Maomao smells the particular fragrance, she feels uneasy. So, she takes her queries to Jinshi's office.
