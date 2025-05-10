The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18: Jinshi's search for Maomao reveals major conspiracies

In The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18, ten days after Maomao's abduction, Jinshi intensifies his desperate search, uncovering ties between her disappearance and the palace conspiracies. His investigation exposes shocking truths about Concubine Loulan and her family's hidden connections.

Meanwhile, signs of embezzlement and suspicious metal purchases suggest a brewing rebellion. As more key figures vanish from the palace, Jinshi begins to unravel a web of forbidden relationships and historical secrets that threaten the imperial court. The episode heightens political tension, revealing that Maomao's fate is deeply entangled in a much larger, dangerous game of power.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18.

Unraveling secrets in the palace: The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 exposes hidden lineages and looming rebellion

Jinshi as seen in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 (Image via OLM / TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 opens with Jinshi visiting the Jade Palace to check on Concubine Gyokuyou, who is approaching labor. Despite his pressing concern for Maomao's whereabouts, he's relieved to discover that the breech birth complication has been resolved thanks to Maomao's earlier treatment.

With this immediate worry addressed, Jinshi refocuses his efforts on tracking down the missing pharmacist, whose absence has now stretched to an alarming ten days. Jinshi's investigation reveals troubling inconsistencies regarding eunuch Tian (Suirei).

Although records indicated he was a foreign slave, none of the others from his supposed batch recognized him, suggesting a carefully constructed false identity. Palace guards report that Tian was last seen visiting a shrine adjacent to the rear palace graveyard, specifically paying respects to one particular grave.

This crucial lead brings Jinshi to the cemetery, where they encounter a woman named Shenlou at the same grave site. In a dramatic confrontation, before any questioning can occur, the distraught Shenlou looks at Jinshi and declares through tears that he bears a striking resemblance to the late emperor.

A still from The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 (Image via OLM / TOHO Animation)

This shocking statement momentarily stuns Jinshi, giving Shenlou a chance to attempt escape before being apprehended by guards. In desperation, she ingests poison but is saved when guards force her to vomit. She's subsequently placed under medical surveillance, temporarily closing this investigative avenue.

Examining the grave that captured Shenlou's attention, Jinshi discovers unseasonal lantern plants and a headstone marked "Taihou." Further investigation reveals Taihou was a lady-in-waiting who had a daughter from an affair with a palace doctor during the previous emperor's reign.

Later married to Shihou, Taihou bore another daughter, revealed to be none other than Concubine Loulan, connecting these seemingly disparate threads into a complex historical narrative. This revelation propels Jinshi to the Garnet Pavilion, where he discovers that one of Loulan's attendants, Renpu, is disguised as the concubine herself.

In an uncharacteristic display of emotion, Jinshi roughly questions the terrified Renpu about Loulan's whereabouts. Following intervention by the head lady-in-waiting, the truth emerges: Loulan has fled the palace with no intention of returning—an unprecedented and treasonous act for an imperial concubine. This leads to a full investigation of the Garnet Pavilion's staff.

Lahan as seen in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 (Image via OLM /TOHO Animation)

The episode takes another unexpected turn when Maomao's biological father, the strategist Lakan, learns of his daughter's disappearance. In his frantic attempt to leave the palace to search for her, he damages the palace walls, further complicating the situation. Jinshi also learns that Shihou—Loulan's father—has similarly vanished and now faces charges of treason due to his daughter's escape.

The episode's final revelation comes from Lahan, Lakan's adopted son, who reports evidence of large-scale embezzlement and suspicious metal purchases, suggesting possible weapon manufacturing for rebellion.

In exchange for investigating these financial irregularities, Lahan negotiates a reduction in repair costs for the damage caused by his adoptive father—a pragmatic arrangement that Jinshi accepts.

Conclusion

Maomao as seen in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 (OLM / TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 18 intricately blends personal history and political intrigue as Jinshi investigates Maomao's abduction. His search uncovers troubling links between her disappearance, Concubine Loulan's sudden flight, and a network of officials potentially plotting rebellion. As forbidden relationships and old grudges resurface, the palace teeters on the edge of crisis.

Each revelation deepens the web of conspiracy, tying Maomao's fate to secrets buried in the past. With tensions mounting inside and outside the palace walls, the episode raises the stakes dramatically, setting the stage for explosive confrontations and unraveling loyalties in the episodes ahead.

