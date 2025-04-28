The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 delayed by a week

On April 24, 2025, it was announced that The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 will be delayed by a week, pushing its airing from May 16 to May 23, 2025. The reason behind the hiatus wasn't disclosed. The anime sequel is currently at episode 16.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 is part of the anime adaptation's second sequel, based on a light novel series written by Natsu Hyuga and illustrated by Touko Shino. The light novel began serialization on August 29, 2014, and currently has 15 volumes in publication (13 available in English). The light novel series has also received several manga adaptations.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19 delayed until May 23, 2025

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Announced through the anime's official website, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19, originally set to be released on May 16, 2025, will be delayed by a week, airing on May 23, 2025.

The anime sequel is currently at episode 16, which aired on April 25, 2025, with the next installment set to be released on May 2, 2025. In place of The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19, the anime sequel will air a special program on May 16, 2025.

The program will feature the voice actors of Jinshi, Gaoshun, Basen, and another future voice of a character who is yet to appear in the sequel. The special program, airing in place of The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 19, will also announce new supporting voice cast members set to appear in future episodes.

The main voice cast of the anime includes Yuki Aoi (Tamaki from Fire Force) as Maomao, Takeo Ootsuka (Aqua from Oshi no Ko) as Jinshi, Katsuyuki Konishi (Kyouichirou from Mission Yozakura Family) as Gaoshun, and Asami Seto (Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero) as Shisui.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 latest installment summary

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 16, titled Festering Resentment, saw Maomao handing out Luomen's precautionary measures, which would protect Lady Gyokuyou's unborn baby from facing any issues during its birth, in different parts of the Jade Pavilion. During this process, Maomao learned that the Imperial Palace officials already knew about these precautionary measures.

So, she rushed and looked for the culprit who was purposely trying to kill the unborn babies of consorts. Eventually, she came across Shenlu, the head nurse, whose grudge against the previous Emperor led her to kill the consort's children. However, before she could escape the nurse's office, Suirei arrived and kidnapped Maomao, taking her outside the Imperial Palace.

