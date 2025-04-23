10 anime characters who can transform into weapons

In the wild and boundless world of anime, where imagination knows no limits, there's something uniquely thrilling about anime characters who don't just wield weapons; they transform into them. These aren't just fighters swinging swords or casting spells. These anime characters literally transform into scythes, blades, living guns, and magical conduits, adding a whole new layer of excitement and creativity to every battle they're in.

Ad

This list explores the collection of anime characters from different series, each of whom brings a unique twist to the concept of weapon transformation. Whether it's Soul Evans turning into a scythe in Soul Eater, Ryuko's bond with Senketsu in Kill la Kill, or Zero Two's fusion with her mecha in DARLING in the FRANXX, each entry highlights a character that becomes a literal weapon, and a key to their anime's most unforgettable moments.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: Ranking is in no particular order, and the article solely reflects the author's opinion.

From Soul Evans to Zero Two - these anime characters literally become the weapons

1) Soul Evans (Soul Eater)

A still of Soul Evans (Image via Studio Bones)

Soul Evans, one of the most iconic anime characters who can transform into weapons, is a Demon Scythe who partners with Maka Albarn. Throughout Soul Eater, especially during the intense Battle for Brew arc, Soul's transformations allow him to amplify Maka's attacks and unleash devastating energy waves.

Ad

His evolution is not just about power, but also trust and perfect synchronization, making him one of the most deeply developed anime characters in the weapon transformation genre.

2) Ragna the Bloodedge (BlazBlue: Alter Memory)

A still of Ragna (Image via Hoods Entertainment)

Ragna is one of the most intense anime characters who fuses with his weapon. His Grim Reaper persona is defined by the fusion with the Azure Grimoire, which grants him a monstrous claw-like arm capable of siphoning life energy. During his showdown with Hazama in episode 12, Ragna's transformation becomes the ultimate expression of power through pain. He doesn't just carry the weapon; he is the weapon.

Ad

3) Ryuko Matoi (Kill la Kill)

A still of Ryuko (Image via Studio Trigger)

Few anime characters embody the concept of weapon transformation quite like Ryuko Matoi. Through her bond with the sentient sailor uniform Senketsu, Ryuko transforms into a bladed battle suit that can slice through nearly anything. Especially during the Naturals Election arc, her synchronized transformations and aggressive style redefine what it means to wield power.

Ad

Her form isn't just armor, it's a deadly extension of her rage, determination, and will.

4) Mirai Kuriyama (Beyond the Boundary)

A still of Mirai (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Mirai Kuriyama stands among graceful, lethal anime characters who turn into an instrument through blood transformations. The Spirit World Warrior ability allows her to change her blood into a solid crimson blade, which transforms her body into a deadly weapon.

Ad

In the climactic final battle of Beyond the Boundary, Mirai fuses entirely with her blood weapon to strike down the monstrous Beyond the Boundary entity. Her transformation is not just physical; it's an emotional journey of self-acceptance, sacrifice, and silent strength.

5) Yukine (Noragami)

A still of Yukine (Image via Studio Bones)

Yukine is one of the most emotionally complex anime characters who transforms into a divine weapon. In his role as Yato's Regalia, Yukine transforms into the sword known as Sekki. In Yukine's Ablution arc, the character experiences intense physical and spiritual change, which strengthens his weapon abilities simultaneously with the deepening bond between him and Yato.

Ad

Yukine's character arc shows that transformation into a weapon isn't just about power; it's about trust, identity, and the sacred connection between god and spirit.

6) Elder Toguro (Yu Yu Hakusho)

A still of Toguro (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Elder Toguro is one of the most horrific anime characters who literally becomes a weapon. With his shapeshifting, regenerative body, he can morph into deadly forms, turning his limbs into blades, drills, and tentacles.

Ad

During the Dark Tournament arc, he famously transforms into a grotesque, weaponized form in his fight against Kuwabara and Genkai's disciples. His entire existence is a living arsenal, showing how terrifying it can be when the body itself becomes a tool of death and torment.

7) Baby 5 (One Piece)

A still of Baby 5 (Image via Toei Animation)

Baby 5 is one of the most uniquely designed anime characters who can literally transform into weapons. A member of the Donquixote Pirates, she possesses the Buki Buki no Mi (Arms-Arms Fruit), which allows her to morph any part of her body into an arsenal of weapons, from massive guns to rocket launchers.

Ad

She's seen transforming into a full-blown missile system during the Dressrosa arc, proving that her body functions as a weapon. Her quirky loyalty mixed with explosive firepower makes her one of the most memorable weapon-transforming characters in anime.

8) Zero Two (DARLING in the FRANXX)

A still of Zero Two (Image via Studio Trigger and Cloverworks)

Zero Two blurs the line between mecha pilot and weapon in a way only anime characters can. When piloting the Franxx unit Strelizia, especially during the Grand Crevasse battle, she literally becomes part of the mech, fusing physically and mentally to unlock its full destructive potential.

Ad

Her transformation symbolizes her dual nature, half-human, half-monster, and how love can weaponize even the most broken souls.

9) Envy from (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

A still of Envy (Image via Studio Bones)

Envy stands out among anime characters due to his shapeshifting ability, but in his monstrous form, he becomes a terrifying living weapon. In the climax of the Promised Day arc, Envy transforms into a multi-limbed beast filled with screaming souls, his entire form designed to kill. This gruesome transformation is not just power, but punishment, showing how the darkest anime characters can become the weapons of their own destruction.

Ad

10) Aria from (The Sacred Blacksmith)

A still of Aria (Image via Studio Manglobe)

Aria from The Sacred Blacksmith is a standout among anime characters who personify the weapon they transform into. Aria is a Demon Sword who can take human form, embodying the weapon itself rather than simply wielding it.

Ad

Her most notable moment comes during the Siege of Housman arc, where she reverts to her true sword form to be wielded in a pivotal battle. As a cursed weapon with sentience, Aria's transformation is more than physical; it's emotional, symbolizing her will to fight alongside her allies while bearing the weight of her own dark history.

Final thoughts

These anime characters don't just use weapons; they embody them, redefining the way viewers see combat and character development in anime. Whether through high-tech armor, cursed fusions, monstrous forms, or emotional bonds, each of these characters adds something unforgettable to their stories and proves that becoming a weapon is as much about identity as it is about power.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More