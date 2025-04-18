10 most dangerous anime serial killers, ranked

Anime serial killers are some of the most disturbing and unforgettable figures in the medium. Defined as individuals who commit multiple murders with a consistent pattern or motive, they often kill with chilling precision, warped ideologies, or sheer delight. In anime, these characters are elevated into deeply unsettling icons, blending charm, madness, and terror in both fascinating and horrifying ways.

From Johan Liebert's manipulation in Monster to Hibana Daida's sadistic torture in Deadman Wonderland and Light Yagami's global reign of terror in Death Note, each killer leaves behind a legacy of bloodshed and psychological trauma. This list features 10 of the most dangerous anime serial killers, who aren't just murderers; they're masterfully crafted nightmares that define the darker edge of anime storytelling.

10) Hibana Daida (Deadman Wonderland)

A still of Hibana (Image via Manglobe Studio)

Hibana Daida from Deadman Wonderland earns her place among the most twisted anime serial killers through her ruthless and sadistic actions within the prison. As a child executioner and a member of the prison's Deadman cast, she kills with brutal efficiency using her weaponized book-saw, treating torture and murder as entertainment.

Her most chilling moment comes when she dismembers fellow inmates without flinching, smiling all the while. Despite her young age, Hibana is driven by deep psychological trauma and an unwavering belief in punishing "bad children," making her a truly unsettling presence in the world of anime serial killers.

9) Johan Liebert (Monster)

A still of John (Image via Madhouse)

Johan Liebert is one of the most methodical and enigmatic anime serial killers ever depicted. In Monster, Johan leaves behind a path of psychological destruction and mass death, manipulating others into killing for him while rarely getting his own hands dirty. His most brutal act is arguably the massacre at 511 Kinderheim, the orphanage where he first developed his identity.

Johan's detached demeanor and eerie calm turn every interaction into a chilling mind game, making him a legendary presence in anime history.

8) Tsukiyama Shuu (Tokyo Ghoul)

A still of Tsukiyama (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Known as the Gourmet in Tokyo Ghoul, Tsukiyama Shuu takes sadistic pleasure in hunting and consuming his victims. As one of the most flamboyant and disturbing anime serial killers, Tsukiyama targets Kaneki in a deadly game of predator and prey.

In the Gourmet arc, he orchestrates a horrific dinner party with Kaneki as the main course. His twisted refinement and obsession with taste turn murder into art, making him a standout killer even among ghouls.

7) Lucy (Elfen Lied)

A still of Lucy (Image via Studio Arms)

Lucy, also known as Kaede, is a Diclonius born with invisible telekinetic arms capable of slicing through human flesh effortlessly. As one of the bloodiest anime serial killers, Lucy's killing sprees begin in the very first episode of Elfen Lied, where she escapes a research facility, dismembering guards and scientists in a fountain of gore.

Her past trauma fuels her murderous tendencies, and scenes like the beach massacre highlight just how merciless she can be. Her duality, between innocent Nyu and murderous Lucy, makes her all the more terrifying.

6) Rumi Hidaka (Perfect Blue)

A still of Rumi (Image via Madhouse)

Rumi Hidaka from Perfect Blue is a psychological thriller standout who introduces one of the most disturbing anime serial killers in cinematic anime. Rumi, Mima's former manager, descends into delusion and begins murdering those she believes are corrupting the image of the former pop idol.

Her most shocking act is the brutal stabbing of a photographer, followed by a surreal chase scene drenched in blood and hallucinations. Her descent into madness and obsession-fueled killings cement her place among anime serial killers with a terrifying edge of psychological horror.

5) Yuno Gasai (Future Diary)

A still of Yuno (Image via Asread)

Yuno Gasai from Future Diary is one of the most dangerously obsessed anime serial killers. With her Yukiteru Diary in hand, she is constantly a step ahead in eliminating anyone who poses a threat to her beloved Yuki. During the Survival Game arc, Yuno massacres multiple diary holders without hesitation, including entire families.

Her psychotic devotion and killing efficiency turn her into a living nightmare. Yuno's unpredictability and high body count firmly place her among the deadliest anime serial killers.

4) Hisoka Morow (Hunter x Hunter)

A still of Hisoka (Image via Madhouse)

Hisoka is a magician and assassin with a thirst for battle and a disturbing attraction to powerful opponents. In Hunter x Hunter, Hisoka demonstrates his killer nature during the Heaven's Arena arc, where he murders multiple fighters just to satisfy his bloodlust. He also brutally kills during the Hunter Exam and the Greed Island arc.

His twisted code of honor and delight in violence make him one of the most iconic and feared anime serial killers in shonen anime.

3) Ryuunosuke Uryuu (Fate/Zero)

A still of Ryuunosuke (Image via Ufotable)

Ryuunosuke Uryuu from Fate/Zero is one of the most depraved anime serial killers to ever appear in the medium. Unlike others on this list, Ryuunosuke kills purely for enjoyment, without ideology or deeper motive. He partners with the equally psychotic Servant Caster, and the two go on a horrific killing spree that includes ritualistic murders of children and entire families.

One of the most disturbing scenes involves Ryuunosuke gleefully painting the walls of a hideout with his victims' blood. His utter lack of remorse, paired with his creative cruelty, makes him a terrifying example of unfiltered, sadistic evil in anime serial killers.

2) Light Yagami (Death Note)

A still of Yagami (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami, known to the world as "Kira", is easily one of the most iconic anime serial killers of all time. In Death Note, Light uses the deadly notebook given to him by the Shinigami Ryuk to carry out a calculated mass murder campaign, targeting criminals across the globe. What makes him terrifying isn't just the scale at which he racks up a body count in the hundreds, but the cold, methodical manner in which he operates.

A key scene that highlights his transformation is the psychological chess match with L, during which Light casually manipulates law enforcement while continuing to kill. His ability to justify his actions as moral cleansing adds a haunting depth to his role as an anime serial killer.

1) Makishima Shogo (Psycho-Pass)

A still of Shogo (Image via Production I.G.)

Makishima Shogo takes the crown as the most dangerous anime serial killer. In Psycho-Pass, he operates under the radar of the Sybil System, exploiting its flaws to commit murders without consequence. One of his most brutal acts is the murder of Yuki, Akane's best friend, which he forces Akane to witness helplessly.

His philosophical ideals, combined with direct and indirect killings, make him a unique threat. Makishima doesn't just kill; he uses murder to make a statement, pushing society toward collapse.

Final thoughts

Anime serial killers go far beyond typical villains; they challenge the minds and morals of both protagonists and viewers. Each killer in this list has murdered with a clear purpose, whether out of madness, ideology, or obsession, driving their stories into unforgettable darkness.

