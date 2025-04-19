10 Anime characters like Tsuyu Asui from My Hero Academia

Fans looking for anime characters like Tsuyu Asui from My Hero Academia appreciate her calm personality, unusual abilities, and quiet dependability. Froppy aka Tsuyu Asui has earned fan status because of her various appealing qualities. The first reason people admire her is that she keeps her emotions stable and always demonstrates faithfulness toward her companions.

Ad

Her Quirk, which comes from a frog, grants her flexibility together with robust strength alongside amphibious capabilities. In addition she remains steady-minded while ensuring that all her friends have her unwavering support.

Watching Tsuyu is definitely a must because of how she performs in the key storylines involving Forest Training Camp and the Provisional Hero License Exam.

This list looks at 10 anime characters like Tsuyu Asui across various series including Shino Aburame from Naruto, Kohaku from Dr. Stone and Yukino Yukinoshita from My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article solely reflects the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Anime characters like Tsuyu Asui: Shino Aburame, Yukino Yukinoshita, and others

1) Shino Aburame (Naruto)

A still of Shino (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Among anime characters like Tsuyu Asui, Shino Aburame stands out for his quiet strength and intellect. Shino does combat as a member of the Aburame Clan in Naruto by using insects, which requires a unique style of fighting that demands patience, thinking ahead, and control.

Ad

His low-key style, as well as his ability to stay calm and collected under pressure, gives fans thought of Tsuyu's similarly calm approach to her fighting in My Hero Academia.

Shino consistently demonstrates during the Chunin Exams that thinking two steps ahead, and being a valuable teammate, can shift the tide of battle, and like Tsuyu, he does it without the need for attention.

2) Kohaku (Dr. Stone)

A still of Kohaku (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kohaku from Dr. Stone is a warrior in every sense of the term, but her physical prowess is complemented with a very grounded, loyal personality that reflects anime characters like Tsuyu Asui.

Ad

Growing up in the Stone World, she's fast, agile, and alert, skills Froppy herself would admire. Kohaku's fierce loyalty to her sister Ruri reflects Tsuyu's loyalty to her classmates throughout My Hero Academia.

In the Stone Wars arc, Kohaku is an important member of Senku's team based not only on her strength, but her clarity of thought and compassion. Kohaku's character is an example that fierce does not mean reckless.

3) Sayaka Maizono (Danganronpa: The Animation)

Ad

A still of Sayaka (Image via Studio Lerche)

Sayaka Maizono from Danganronpa may come across as soft-spoken, but she is emotionally intelligent and incredibly loyal to her friends. Those qualities alone set her apart from the level of character shown by anime characters like Tsuyu Asui.

Ad

From the very start of the killing game, Sayaka's instinct is to protect those around her. She can manage herself under a lot of pressure, just like Tsuyu does in the most trying times of My Hero Academia.

Her part in the anime is limited, but her impression is big enough to establish the emotional connections going forward in the story. As anime characters like Tsuyu, Sayaka, leads with empathy and trust.

Ad

4) Botan (Yu Yu Hakusho)

A still of Botan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Botan adds a unique touch to Yu Yu Hakusho with her mix of cheerful charm and the thoughtful responsibility of a Spirit World guide. Botan is far from being careless or frivolous, she helps the team through dangerous lands and works as their emotional stabilizer.

Ad

Her role in the Chapter Black saga reveals her deeper emotional intelligence and ability to keep cool in supernatural chaos.

She is a fine example of one of the anime characters like Tsuyu Asui who plays the role of a moral compass for a team, demonstrating that one can be cheerful and courageous in the face of danger.

5) Sango (Inuyasha)

A still of Sango (Image via Studio Sunrise)

Sango from Inuyasha is a demon slayer with a quiet, powerful presence. Her loyalty to her friends, especially Kagome and Miroku, and her tragic backstory involving her brother Kohaku show a depth of emotional resilience.

Ad

In the Mount Hakurei arc, Sango confronts her pain and still stands strong.

That moment echoes Tsuyu’s ability to stay centered during emotionally charged missions in My Hero Academia. Like Froppy, Sango doesn’t need grand speeches to earn trust, her consistent strength and thoughtfulness speak louder than words.

6) Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

A still of Rei (Image via Studio Gainax)

Rei Ayanami is often misunderstood, but her quiet demeanor hides a deeply self-sacrificing nature.

Ad

In Neon Genesis Evangelion, as a pilot of the Evangelion Unit 00, Rei regularly places herself in life-or-death situations as a nonchalant act of courage, similar to anime characters like Tsuyu Asui.

This portrayal becomes increasingly explicit in important and relevant episodes, such as "Rei II" and "Rei III," which show Rei's willingness to place others before herself.

Anime characters like Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia, Rei proves that emotional restraint can go hand-in-hand with deep moral strength.

Ad

7) Suzuha Amane (Steins;Gate)

A still of Suzuha (Image via White Fox)

Suzuha in Steins;Gate shares determination together with emotional maturity and her drive toward a mission beyond personal interest with anime characters like Tsuyu Asui.

Ad

With a scientific mission to prevent a dystopian world Suzuha demonstrates calm determination when facing such hard decisions.

In the Alternate World Line episodes, she displays her level-headedness and physical ability to assist in some of the highest tension moments of the story.

Suzuha, much like Froppy in My Hero Academia, is all about taking action without drawing attention to herself, embodying the quiet strength of a true hero.

8) Serara (Log Horizon)

Ad

A still of Serara (Image via Studio Deen)

Serara might not be a front-line fighter in Log Horizon, but her bravery and kindness shine just as brightly. As a support magic-user, she plays a crucial role during the Rescue Mission in Susukino arc.

Ad

Despite the danger, she remains calm and collected, offering healing and emotional support to her allies, just like Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia.

Anime characters like Tsuyu Asui, often thrive in the background, making sure the team stays together, and Serara's dependable presence makes her a perfect example of that type of character.

9) Noé Archiviste (The Case Study of Vanitas)

A still of Noé (Image via Studio Bones)

Noé Archiviste is a good-hearted vampire with a strong sense of loyalty and emotional intelligence. In the Beast of Gévaudan arc of The Case Study of Vanitas, Noé navigates the emotional pain of betrayal while still striving to do what’s right.

Ad

Anime characters like Tsuyu Asui don’t just fight well, they care deeply and make their decisions based on empathy and logic.

Noé's ability to remain calm, process emotional turmoil, and ultimately care for the wellbeing of others closely resembles Tsuyu's power of emotional strength during arcs like the Shie Hassaikai mission in My Hero Academia.

10) Yukino Yukinoshita (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU)

A still of Yukino (Image via Brain's Base Studio)

Yukino Yukinoshita from My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU despite minimal combative abilities, secures her place on this list through her emotional intelligence combined with leadership capabilities and hidden support.

Ad

She often hides her vulnerability beneath a composed exterior, similar to Tsuyu Asui’s cool-headedness in My Hero Academia.

During the cultural festival and student council arcs, Yukino steps up with grace, helping her classmates navigate difficult emotional terrain.

She is one of those anime characters like Tsuyu Asui, who lead by listening, guiding others not with force, but with thoughtful action.

Final thoughts

Tsuyu Asui of My Hero Academia embodies calm heroism, emotional growth, and steadfast loyalty. These other anime characters like Tsuyu Asui reflect those same strengths across a wide range of genres.

Ad

Whether they're warriors, strategists, or emotional anchors, they each share Froppy's core values of empathy, courage, and consistency.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More