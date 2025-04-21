I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 4 Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 4 is slated to be released on Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS11, and Sun Television at 21:30 JST, (5:30 AM PT), on April 26, 2025, as per the official site. The anime maintains its weekend release schedule on Saturdays and promises another enchanting, slice-of-life episode set in its magical world.

Ad

The previous episode took viewers on a whimsical side trip to Beelzebub's quirky estate, where Azusa's stealthy curiosity quickly spiraled into an unexpected family affair. With chaotic rooms, a monster-riddled garden, and the surprise introduction of a shy mandragora girl with a fear of witches, the episode blended charm, comedy, and just a dash of mystery, laying the groundwork for more magical moments in the upcoming episode.

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 4 release date, time, and countdown

Azusa and her daughters, shocked to see the 2nd floor of Beelzebub's mansion (Image via Studio Teddy)

Mark your calendars and get comfy, because I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 4 is all set to charm viewers once again on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 21:30 PM JST, as per the official website. As always, the episode will follow its standard release across several Japanese networks.

Ad

Trending

First up, the episode will hit the screens on AT-X from 21:30 to 22:00 JST. Shortly after, fans can catch it on BS11 and TOKYO MX from 22:00 to 22:30 JST. To cap things off, Sun Television will bring the episode to viewers between 22:30 and 23:00 JST.

Ad

Here is a detailed timetable with corresponding time zones for international audiences:

Time Zones Date Time Central European Summer Time (CEST) Saturday, April 26 2:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) Saturday, April 26 10:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Saturday, April 26 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) Saturday, April 26 6:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Saturday, April 26 5:30 am Philippine Standard Time (PST) Saturday, April 26 8:30 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) Saturday, April 26 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Saturday, April 26 8:30 am

Ad

Where to watch I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 4?

Expand Tweet

Ad

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 4 will air in Japan via AT-X, BS11, TOKYO MX, and Sun TV, as confirmed on the anime’s official site. Internationally, fans can catch the episode on Crunchyroll, where new episodes are generally uploaded within a couple of hours after their Japanese debut, complete with English subtitles.

The series has not been released on any platform including HIDIVE or Muse Asia (YouTube) or Ani-One Asia at the moment according to their official websites. As per Crunchyroll's spring 2025 simulcast lineup, it remains the primary platform for international viewers to enjoy the show.

Ad

A brief abstract of I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 3

Beelzebub explaining why 2nd floor of her mansion is like this (Image via Studio Teddy)

Episode 3, titled We Went to Beelzebub's House, follows Azusa as she secretly tags along with Vania and Fatla to observe Beelzebub at work, only to be discovered and invited for a spontaneous family meal. The episode dives into Beelzebub’s chaotic domestic life, from her maid-less mansion full of unused rooms to a surprise cleaning challenge between Laika and Flatorte.

Ad

Things take a tense turn when Falfa and Shalsha wander into the marshy garden teeming with deadly flora, eventually leading to the appearance of a timid mandragora girl who fears witches. The light-hearted humor and magical mishaps blend to keep the charm alive while teasing new character arcs.

What to expect in I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 4? (Speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

In I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 4, fans can expect the story to pick up where episode 3 left off, with the mandragora girl likely stepping into the spotlight. Azusa may try to ease her fears and welcome her into the ever-growing family.

With Beelzebub’s mansion now somewhat tidied up, the episode could focus on fun dynamics between the cast, especially Flatorte, Laika, and Rosalie. Light-hearted banter, magical antics, and cozy fantasy vibes are sure to return as the show keeps delivering its signature mix of charm and comfort.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More